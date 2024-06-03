WEST ELM DEBUTS SECOND COLLECTION WITH LIFESTYLE BRAND RHODE FOR SUMMER 2024

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global design company, West Elm, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the expansion of the collaboration with popular fashion brand, RHODE. A follow up to the successful debut of the RHODE for West Elm collaboration which launched in May of 2023, the new collection features 120 pieces including a relaunch of past favorites combined with new textiles, tabletop pieces, lighting, decorative accessories, bath, rugs and a collection of items designed for college dormitories.

“We are so pleased to bring back RHODE + West Elm," says Day Kornbluth, President at West Elm. “The new collection includes the most-loved pieces from last year along with new fresh prints and patterns for a bright summer assortment.”

RHODE Creative Director and Co-Founder, Purna Khatau adds, “The new collection allowed us to continue our exploration into new mediums by embedding the playful, carefree RHODE spirit into even more decor staples that we can't wait to mix and match. We are so excited to build upon the success of last year’s collection. Continuing our collaboration with the West Elm team has been such a pleasure.”

RHODE Co-Founder Phoebe Vickers states, “This year we worked with West Elm to bring a bigger vision to life, finding new ways to infuse our brand DNA into the home. We included our signature RHODE prints alongside new motifs—this time on wallpaper, lighting and more.”

RHODE’s archival prints are featured throughout the assortment; key items from the collaboration include the Wiggle Round Pillow ($39), the Begonia Napkin Set ($40), the Begonia Shower Curtain ($45), and the Wiggle Mug and Cereal Bowl Sets ($52 each).

To learn more about RHODE + West Elm please visit: www.westelm.com/rhode.

The new RHODE + West Elm collection will be available for purchase in Canada beginning on June 3rd at www.westelm.ca/rhode.

Be the first to see the new collection by following @westelm and @shoprhode.

ABOUT WEST ELM

Born in Brooklyn in 2002, West Elm is a global design company dedicated to transforming people’s lives and space through creativity, style, and purpose. We create original, modern, and affordable home decor, and curate a global selection of local, ethically sourced, and Fair Trade Certified™ products available online and in 100+ stores worldwide.

We are a part of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, and participate in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the fleet of best-in-class brands.

ABOUT RHODE

RHODE is a lifestyle brand founded by former college roommates and best friends Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers. RHODE was born out of a meditation on what it means to get dressed with beauty, confidence and ease. Inspired by faraway travels and beauty in the everyday, the collection elegantly balances vibrant prints, bold colors and timeless silhouettes. Each piece is crafted with intent and infused with joy, providing those who wear RHODE with a sense of ease and carefree confidence. RHODE is sold globally and at shoprhode.com. For more information visit shoprhode.com.

