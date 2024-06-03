Western Smokehouse Partners, a Portfolio Company of AUA Private Equity, Acquires Golden Valley Natural

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AUA Private Equity Partners, LLC (“AUA Private Equity” or the “Firm”), is pleased to announce, on behalf of its portfolio company Western Smokehouse Partners, LLC (“Western” or “Western Smokehouse Partners”) the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Golden Valley Natural, LLC dba Hero Snacks (“Golden Valley” or “GVN”).

Golden Valley is a family-owned company in the meat snack industry with a focus on all-natural and organic jerky. Similar to Western Smokehouse Partners’ predecessors, Golden Valley is a long-established, family-owned business with a 50+ year history and a rich, collaborative culture. This strategic partnership allows Western Smokehouse Partners to expand its market presence and offerings.

Western Smokehouse Partners CEO, Matt Bormann, expressed his delight about the acquisition, stating, “ We are pleased to welcome Golden Valley Natural into the Western Smokehouse Partners family. Their legacy in the all-natural and organic meat snacks industry aligns with our mission of providing better-for-you meat snack products to all consumers.”

“ We are very excited by the talent and capabilities that the Golden Valley brings to the Western Smokehouse platform,” added AUA Private Equity Partner, David Benyaminy. “ Golden Valley’s reputation for quality, innovation, and collaboration makes it an ideal fit.”

The transaction was led by Partner David Benyaminy, Vice President Brian Krouskos, Senior Associate Nicholas Pflaum, and Associate Trip Ewig. McDermott Will & Emery served as legal advisor to Western Smokehouse and AUA Private Equity while Grant Thornton LLP served as accounting advisor. Cantor Fitzgerald served as the exclusive financial advisor to Golden Valley.

About Western Smokehouse Partners

Western Smokehouse Partners is a leading manufacturer of premium, better-for-you meat snacks operating out of four facilities across the Midwest. The company is a prominent commercialization and development solution for emerging and established brands as well as large retailers, offering a wide array of co-manufactured, private label, and branded products. For more information, visit www.wspartners.com.

About Golden Valley

Golden Valley Natural is credited with being an innovator in the all-natural and organic jerky product sector. Based in Shelley, Idaho, Golden Valley Natural focuses on providing premium, innovative, healthy, and convenient meat snacks to its loyal customers.

About AUA Private Equity Partners

AUA Private Equity Partners is a West Palm Beach, FL based, operationally focused, lower middle-market investment firm providing strategic capital to companies in the consumer products and services sectors with a particular focus on family-owned businesses. AUA Private Equity typically makes equity investments of $40 to $100 million in companies that generate in excess of $10 million in EBITDA. For more information on AUA Private Equity Partners, please visit www.auaequity.com.