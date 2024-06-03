Verint Wins $4 Million Deal Including Four AI-Powered Bots

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The CX Automation Company™, announced today a leading regional healthcare insurer has selected Verint to deploy AI business outcomes, now.

The insurer chose the Verint Open Platform to replace several applications deployed by a 10-year incumbent provider and, at the same time, expand AI business outcomes through the open platform using the behavioral data hub and four AI-powered bots including the Data Insights Bot, Interaction Wrap Up Bot, Coaching Bot and Quality Bot.

“Brands are choosing the Verint Open Platform to modernize their contact centers and at the same time increase CX automation with an AI-powered platform,” says Verint’s Steve Seger, America’s chief revenue officer. “This win highlights our ability to help customers quickly introduce CX automation capabilities to transform their business.”

The win was on Verint’s fiscal first quarter roadmap and is recorded as a Bundled SaaS booking with a 36-month term.

