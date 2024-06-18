Enthusiastic Visitors from Around the World Come to See a Life-Size Godzilla. Total Visitors to Tokyo Night & Light, the World's Largest Projection Mapping Show, Has Exceeded 200,000! Content Presented in Japanese-style "Ukiyo" Also Appears On-screen

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In Metropolitan Tokyo, the TOKYO Night & Light projection mapping show uses the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Main Building No. 1, a typical Tokyo landmark, as a canvas to present colorful art with light and sound. This show is presented nightly throughout the year, providing a new sightseeing resource that lights up the Tokyo night.

This project has been recognized by the Guinness World Records™ as the "Largest architectural projection-mapped display (permanent)" and has attracted over 200,000 visitors in the first 3 months since the start of the show, on February 25, 2024.

On weekends and holidays, the show has been showing the work "Godzilla: Attack on Tokyo" featuring the world-famous Godzilla, who is celebrating his 70th birthday this year! The 100-meter tall mighty Godzilla, the same one from the "VS Series" films, is projected at life-size scale onto the wall of the Metropolitan Government Building, and his breathtaking fight with the new anti-Godzilla weapon "Super X2 modified" is a must-see.

The show also features “Ukiyo,“ a Japanese-style content inspired by Ukiyo-e paintings. Ukiyo-e paintings are works of art developed during the Edo period (1603-1868) and which depict various aspects of daily life with vivid and delicate colors. The term "ukiyo" itself refers to a world that is constantly changing. Using visuals generated by AI learning and CG by the creators of the show facilitated a connection between the world of Ukiyo-e paintings and contemporary pop culture.

Enjoy this projection mapping show where you can experience Japanese culture on the world's largest canvas.

You can find the show schedule here:

https://tokyoprojectionmappingproject.jp/en/event/20240225/

