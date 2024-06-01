Sally Hansen® and GLAAD Reprise Their Partnership for the 6th Year With a Launch That Celebrates the LGBTQ+ Community

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Since 2019, Sally Hansen® has committed to partnering with GLAAD to support Pride and the organization’s mission to accelerate acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community. In the spirit of Pride 2024, this year’s NEW Sally Hansen® x Pride Limited-Edition Collection includes 11 metallic shades of the Progress Pride flag and 3 Salon Effects® Perfect Manicure designs modeled after the Trans, Bi, and Progress Pride flag!

The new Sally Hansen x Pride Limited-Edition Collection will feature Sally Hansen®’s revolutionary Insta-Dri® technology, the #1 quick-dry polish in the United States, that features a formula that dries in just 60 seconds. The line will additionally feature bespoke ready-to-wear, non-damaging artificial nails that are easy to apply right in the comfort of your home.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with GLAAD and support an organization that works hard to spread such an important message of inclusivity and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community. While every year we release a new line of polishes for self-expression, this year we wanted to bring ready-to-wear nails into the mix to give the community beautiful nail art that they can wear and enjoy all month long. We can’t wait to see how everyone shows off PRIDE across their manicure this year!” said Celia Tombalakian, Global Vice President, Sally Hansen®.

From Spirit Day events to partnerships with a diverse range of influencers throughout the years, diversity and inclusion are always at the forefront of COTY and Sally Hansen®’s work. Now more than ever, corporate allyship is important to help build acceptance and discuss LGBTQ+ issues. Since the beginning of their partnership, Sally Hansen® and Coty brands have donated over $600,000 in support of GLAAD’s culture-changing work. They have pledged to continue their alliance, to help flip the script and rewrite the narrative for LGBTQ+ acceptance.

“Sally Hansen and COVERGIRL’s support of the LGBTQ community is critical and lifesaving. With rising crime rates and attacks on LGBTQ people, this kind of corporate allyship truly helps us make a difference in our work to accelerate acceptance. Their continued support is a testament to the brand’s dedication to fight for equality and rights that every human being deserves.” - Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD

The limited-edition Sally Hansen® x Pride Collection features 3 Salon Effects® Perfect Manicure oval nail kits and 11 Insta-Dri® shades:

Insta-Dri® shades

A Thing Called Love (red)

(red) Just Like Fire (orange)

(orange) Bee Proud (yellow)

(yellow) AroAce Forest (green)

(green) Be You Blue (blue)

(blue) I Got Spirit (purple)

(purple) We Stay Platonic (white)

(white) Born to Slay (light pink)

(light pink) Paint Your Story (light blue)

(light blue) LGB-Tea (brown)

(brown) Lavish Liberation (black)

Salon Effects® Perfect Manicure designs

TRANS-TIPS (white, light pink & light blue ombre, oval shaped)

(white, light pink & light blue ombre, oval shaped) BI-TIPS (pink, blue & purple color block, oval shaped)

(pink, blue & purple color block, oval shaped) QUEER TIPS (rainbow ombre with white dots, oval shaped)

The Sally Hansen® x Pride Limited-Edition Collection will be available starting May 2024, in drugstore, food, and e-commerce retailers nationwide. For more information, please visit sallyhansen.com.

ABOUT SALLY HANSEN

Sally Hansen Inc. is a Global beauty brand, first founded in 1946 by Sally Hansen herself. The groundbreaking Hard As Nails product, patented in 1957, marked the beginning of Sally Hansen's legacy. Through the decades, Sally Hansen has become synonymous with cutting-edge beauty solutions and creativity without limits, pushing the boundaries of innovation year after year.

Today, Sally Hansen is committed to creating hardworking beauty products and making salon-quality results available to everyone at-home. With a rich heritage of innovation and a dedication to customer satisfaction, the brand's mission is to make self-care a state-of-mind and empower individuals with the confidence to express their unique beauty. Learn more at sallyhansen.com or Instagram

ABOUT GLAAD

Founded in 1985, GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ+ acceptance. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD helps to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and creates a world where everyone can live the life they love. To learn more and find ways to get involved, please visit www.glaad.org or connect with GLAAD on Facebook and Twitter.