Northwell Health and The START Center for Cancer Research to Form Strategic Partnership, Increasing Patient Access to Breakthrough Cancer Research

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. & SAN ANTONIO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northwell Health, New York State's largest health care provider, and The START Center for Cancer Research (“START”), renowned for being the largest global network of fully dedicated, community-based, early-phase oncology clinical trial sites, today announced plans to form a groundbreaking partnership. A new START early-phase clinical trial site is to be established at the Zuckerberg Cancer Center, part of Northwell Health’s Cancer Institute.

A second START clinical trial site is planned for the Goldman Health Care Pavilion on Third Avenue between 76th and 77th streets in Manhattan. Slated to open in 2026, this outpatient facility, led by the Northwell Health Cancer Institute, will offer innovative cancer care programs for various cancer types and will also provide access to Northwell's cutting-edge cancer research and clinical trials.

The partnership will expand access to innovative cancer clinical trials for Northwell patients.

This strategic partnership will focus on instituting a highly specialized, early-phase clinical trial site by combining START’s expertise in running early-phase, community-based cancer trials with the Northwell Cancer Institute’s nationally recognized cancer specialists, so patients across Northwell’s footprint receive the latest cutting-edge cancer care close to home.

"START’s mission to bring the hope of early phase clinical trials to all communities globally aligns perfectly with Northwell's commitment to raising the standard of health care for all," said Nick Slack, Chairman and CEO of The START Center for Cancer Research. "We're thrilled to partner with Northwell to institute an early-phase trial site, making cutting-edge, early-phase cancer trials accessible to communities that would otherwise not have access to these research options. We are eager to open trials within Northwell’s Cancer Institute."

"Through START’s extensive relationships and depth of experience in running early-phase trials, this partnership will provide our physicians and patients with unprecedented access to the latest advancements in cancer treatments, reinforcing our commitment to advance cancer research and revolutionize treatment for the diverse patients we serve across the New York metropolitan area and beyond,” said Richard Barakat, MD, physician-in-chief and executive director of the Northwell Cancer Institute.

Northwell’s Cancer Institute is the largest provider of cancer care in New York State, serving the most diverse geographic footprint, treating more than 19,000 new patients each year.

The START Center for Cancer Research represents the industry’s largest global network of eight early-phase clinical trial sites led by a team of 25 industry-leading Principal Investigators. With over 500 currently active studies, the START network supports the largest portfolio of industry-sponsored early phase cancer trials globally. The Northwell Sites will be fully integrated into the START global network.

START's expanded site network offers a strategic advantage in navigating the challenges commonly faced in early-phase cancer research. The START network is specifically designed to eliminate site-based bureaucratic obstacles that impede progress, enabling faster, more efficient trial execution. By focusing on patient recruitment and trial execution directly in the communities where they live and receive treatment, such as the community that Northwell serves, START ensures an equitable and diverse participant base, enhancing the relevancy and impact of cancer research for all.

About The START Center for Cancer Research

Deeply rooted in community oncology centers globally, The START Center for Cancer Research provides access to specialized preclinical and early-phase clinical trials of novel anti-cancer agents. START clinical trial sites have conducted more than a thousand early-phase clinical trials, including for 43 therapies that were approved by the FDA. START represents the world’s largest roster of Principal Investigators (PIs) across its eight clinical trial sites. Committed to accelerating passage from trials to treatments, START delivers hope to patients, families, and physicians around the world. Learn more at STARTresearch.com.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, about 900 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 85,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.