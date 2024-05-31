Denodo Sponsors Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Denodo:

What: Denodo, a leader in data management, is sponsoring and exhibiting at the Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 (booth 1220). Denodo will showcase how the Denodo Platform, the leading logical data management platform, will seamlessly interoperate with the Snowflake Arctic large language model (LLM) and Snowflake Cortex, a managed artificial intelligence (AI) service, enabling companies to use and trust all their data for game-changing enterprise generative AI (GenAI) applications, regardless of format or where the data is stored. Such applications can run the gamut from enhanced customer service, to sales performance analytics, to healthcare patient records, and more.

When: June 3-6, 2024

Where: Moscone Center, 747 Howard St., San Francisco, CA 94103

Why: This powerful Denodo Platform/Snowflake Arctic and Cortex integration unlocks the potential for building powerful RAG applications. RAG systems leverage the combined strength of information retrieval systems and language models, to provide more accurate, more contextually relevant responses.

Also, hear from S&P Global, a Denodo customer, during the company’s session entitled: Methane Matters: Impacts, Challenges and Solutions, on how S&P Global uses the Denodo Platform and Snowflake to assist scientists in addressing climate change and greenhouse emissions through advanced machine learning. Attend the session at Basecamp North Theater 1, 3:00-3:20 PM on Monday, June 3.

For more information about the Denodo and Snowflake integration, read this blog post.

About Denodo

Denodo is a leader in data management. The award-winning Denodo Platform is the leading logical data management platform for delivering data in the language of business, at the speed of business, for all data-related initiatives across the organization. Realizing more than 400% ROI and millions of dollars in benefits, Denodo’s customers across enterprises in 30+ industries all over the world have received payback in less than six months. For more information, visit denodo.com.