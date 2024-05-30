Sentient Jet Introduces Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski As Official Brand Ambassador

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading private aviation company Sentient Jet announces its partnership with Rob “Gronk" Gronkowski as an official brand ambassador. He has been a strong supporter of Sentient Jet for the past six years, and with this ambassadorship will co-host Card Owner events in late 2024 and share his experiences on social media.

Rob Gronkowski, American former football tight end has played in the National Football League for 11 seasons, with nine seasons for the New England Patriots. Founded in 1999 in the Boston metropolitan area, Sentient Jet continues to hold strong ties to New England athletes and sports, having supported several events by creating exclusive experiences for its Card Owners. Now in its milestone 25th year celebrating the invention of the jet card, the company is honored to make the long-standing partnership official, naming Gronk a Sentient Jet ambassador.

“Sentient Jet is thrilled to announce Rob Gronkowski as our brand ambassador to commemorate our 25th anniversary," said Andrew Collins, Co-CEO of Flexjet, Sentient Jet’s parent company. “Gronkowski is celebrated worldwide for all he has contributed to the athletic community both on and off the field. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Gronk on exclusive events and remain committed to bringing the best service and benefits to our Card Owners."

Rob Gronkowski shared his enthusiasm, stating, “Throughout my career, I’ve seen how private air travel makes it so much easier to juggle work commitments, letting you hop from one place to another quickly and efficiently all in one day. Sentient Jet has been one of my favorite travel partners and I’m excited to meet more of their card owners through our upcoming events.”

Sentient Jet has been at the forefront of innovation with several first-to-market programs, products and initiatives including the invention of the jet card, co-invention of TripCheq with ARGUS, first company to have independent safety advisory board, mobile application, text-to-book, emissions-neutral sustainability program and offset records. In the past 25 years, it’s flown more than 1M passengers to over 2,500 destinations all over the world and has grown revenue by 549%.

Earlier this year, Sentient Jet launched its highly anticipated 2024 Exclusive Benefits Guide, providing Card Owners increased opportunities to maximize their membership with Sentient Jet with 12 new partners. The benefits guide, now in its 11th year provides thoughtfully sourced partnerships across food and beverage, travel, wellness and more. Card Owners who take full advantage of Sentient Jet’s Exclusive Benefits Guide can experience benefits with a value of approximately $225,000.

About Sentient Jet

