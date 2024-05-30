CIBC Innovation Banking Provides Credit Facilities to MediaValet Inc.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIBC Innovation Banking announced today that it has provided credit facilities to support STG's strategic investment in Vancouver-based MediaValet Inc., a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management (DAM), video content management and creative operations software.

“The successful completion of this transaction marks an important moment in the evolution of MediaValet. Having the right ownership structure and banking partners is foundational to delivering our best-of-breed HotDAM mission. By choosing CIBC Innovation and STG, I am confident that we have established a top-tier financial platform for success. This gives our customers confidence that we will continue advancing our innovative best-of-breed DAM to accelerate their content at scale with the instant ROI that comes from empowering their team to be 10x marketers,” said Rob Chase, President and Chief Executive Officer of MediaValet.

“We are thrilled to support MediaValet as it continues its growth and leadership in DAM, a critical software category for content focused enterprises,” said Niramay, Director, CIBC Innovation Banking. “MediaValet's market leading product offering is impressive, and we are excited to work with STG and the MediaValet management team through their next phase of growth.”

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to innovation companies across North America, the UK, and select European countries at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Durham, London, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking, private banking, wealth management and capital markets businesses.

About MediaValet

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the enterprise, cloud-native, software-as-a-service digital asset management video content management, and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MV delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise, cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP, and final assets, MV offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Wrike, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.