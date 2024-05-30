DeLorean Drives into the Future with Web3 Marketplace for Vehicle Reservations

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, DeLorean, the iconic auto brand, is accelerating into the digital age with a revolutionary Web3 marketplace for vehicle reservations. The company has partnered with Otherlife, the leading Web3 creative agency recently acquired by MoonPay, to develop the new platform.

The industry-first marketplace will empower DeLorean enthusiasts to seamlessly buy, sell and trade their coveted vehicle reservation build slots. Leveraging blockchain technology, DeLorean aims to provide unprecedented transparency and security in the reservation process, ensuring a seamless experience for customers.

“DeLorean has always been a pioneer in automotive innovation,” said Ben Marquart, DeLorean Chief Technical Officer. “Our collaboration with Otherlife, a trailblazer in Web3 solutions, reaffirms our commitment to pushing boundaries and embracing cutting-edge technologies.”

Otherlife, whose clients have included Coinbase, Arsenal FC, Microsoft, and most recently Mastercard, was acquired by MoonPay, a Web3 industry leader providing financial payment infrastructure, in 2023.

"DeLorean is a brand that embodies the spirit of innovation, and we are thrilled to be a part of this transformative project,” stated Michael Perrow, CEO of Otherlife. “The path towards transparent vehicle analytics is a perfect use case for blockchain technology. It will provide the tool required for buyers in the secondary market to make informed decisions."

DeLorean’s marketplace will be the first of its kind in the automotive industry. The marketplace will not only facilitate the buying and selling of reservation slots but also leverage blockchain technology to track vehicle performance analytics. This transparent and immutable ledger will provide buyers with future insights into the history and performance of each vehicle with greater accuracy than any traditional platform on the market.

DeLorean anticipates the marketplace will be fully operational and accessible online at DeLorean.com by the fourth quarter of this year. The marketplace will enable current build slot holders to manage their active reservations while new reservations for year two production will be available shortly after launch.

About DeLorean

For over 40 years, DeLorean has been a renowned automotive brand rooted in counterculture. Building on the authenticity of the iconic DMC-12, the company is creating a new and electrifying vehicle designed to push the boundaries of what’s possible. Intelligent intuitive human design and craftsmanship. Applying its rebellious DNA, DeLorean is writing its legacy in real-time while instinctively adapting to the future.

About Otherlife

Otherlife is a creative agency that builds unconventional solutions at the forefront of branding, design, web, and innovative experiences. We partner with like-minded individuals and businesses to elevate digital experiences using creativity and technology. Founded in 2018 and acquired by MoonPay in 2023, we are a trusted partner for global brands.

About MoonPay

MoonPay is the world's leading Web3 infrastructure company, empowering brands and consumers by unlocking access to next generation transactions and digital ownership for everyone. The platform’s offerings include payments, identity verification, authentication, wallets, minting, and creative strategy, as well as industry-leading compliance, KYC, AML, and fraud prevention. The MoonPay ecosystem operates across 180+ countries and serves 20M+ verified users transacting using all major credit/debit cards, mobile payment options, bank transfer methods, and digital currencies. Acting as a bridge from Web2 to Web3, MoonPay aims to remove barriers to entry and drive mass adoption of Web3 technology around the globe, ultimately democratizing access to financial services.