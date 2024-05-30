Euna Solutions and Polco Announce Strategic Partnership and Tools to Rethink Public Budgeting

CHICAGO & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Euna Solutions®, a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions for the public sector, and Polco, a civic engagement and analytics company, today announced a new strategic partnership that combines Euna’s innovative budgeting platforms with Polco’s community engagement tools. Seamlessly blending Euna’s strategic financial management tools with Polco’s advanced analytics and AI, the new integrated solutions promise to transform public budgeting by enhancing budget transparency, ensuring fiscal decisions are data-driven and aligned with community needs, and increasing resident participation.

Over the past two years, Euna Solutions and Polco have collaborated closely with the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) on exploring modern approaches to budgeting through its “Rethinking Budgeting” initiative. The collaborative study and assessment revealed a critical gap between citizen engagement and data, and strategic budgeting. Based on these findings, Euna Solutions and Polco deepened the integration of Polco’s Balancing Act budget simulation tool and Track, their innovative data analytics tool for community insights with Euna Budget, the most widely used budgeting solution in the public sector, and its newly released Strategic Budgeting offering.

"Good budgeting is central for good governance and is critically relevant for residents, which is why public leaders need integrated, citizen-centric solutions,” said Abhi Nemani, senior vice president of product strategy at Euna Solutions. “The thousands of agencies we work with are eager for more useful approaches for meaningful engagement and sources for reliable data. By partnering with Polco, we are excited to offer truly full-cycle budgeting, complete from resident input to transparent outcomes.”

The integrated set of Euna-Polco solutions provides numerous benefits, including:

Full Cycle Budgeting & Community Engagement : Euna Budget enables full cycle budgeting and, by using Polco’s Balancing Act, cities can involve residents directly in the budgeting process through interactive simulations that capture public opinion and feedback. This data flows into Euna’s Transparency Module, which then communicates budget decisions back to the public, reinforcing transparency and trust.

: Euna Budget enables full cycle budgeting and, by using Polco’s Balancing Act, cities can involve residents directly in the budgeting process through interactive simulations that capture public opinion and feedback. This data flows into Euna’s Transparency Module, which then communicates budget decisions back to the public, reinforcing transparency and trust. Data-Driven Decision Making : Polco’s Track tool provides ongoing community metrics and trends that feed into Euna’s budgeting software, enabling cities to tailor their financial strategies to the specific needs and preferences of their communities. This continuous loop of data and feedback ensures that budgeting remains responsive and aligned with community values.

: Polco’s Track tool provides ongoing community metrics and trends that feed into Euna’s budgeting software, enabling cities to tailor their financial strategies to the specific needs and preferences of their communities. This continuous loop of data and feedback ensures that budgeting remains responsive and aligned with community values. Strategic Planning with AI Insights: Euna’s Strategic Budgeting module, now enhanced by Polco’s AI-driven insights, allows city planners to incorporate predictive analytics into financial planning, ensuring more accurate and forward-looking budget management.

“Through this partnership, Euna and Polco are committed to enabling cities to not only create precise budgets but also to engage communities in meaningful and productive ways,” said Nick Mastronardi, CEO and co-founder of Polco. “This initiative marks a significant advancement in the way cities manage public finances and engage with their residents, pointing the way to a new era of public budgeting.”

To offer cities flexible and comprehensive solutions for budgeting and community engagement, the solutions from Euna and Polco are packaged into three bundles that offer a strategic combination of tools. The bundles include:

Basic engagement bundle: Ideal for cities looking to enhance public participation and transparency with a focus on building trust and understanding in the budget process

Ideal for cities looking to enhance public participation and transparency with a focus on building trust and understanding in the budget process Advanced data-driven, decision-making bundle : Best suited for cities that prioritize data-driven budgeting and want to align their fiscal strategy with real-time community needs

: Best suited for cities that prioritize data-driven budgeting and want to align their fiscal strategy with real-time community needs Comprehensive engagement and analysis bundle: Designed for cities seeking a full suite of tools for data analysis, community engagement, strategic budgeting, and transparency

Each bundle can be customized further based on specific city requirements and goals, ensuring that each municipality can find a suitable solution to meet its unique challenges in public budget management and civic engagement.

For more information about this innovative partnership, visit https://eunasolutions.com/resources/gfoa-rethinking-budgeting-with-polco-and-euna/

About Polco

Polco brings people and data together to help build stronger communities. We offer access to clear insights from industry-leading surveys, government performance data and AI, interactive simulations, and more - all within a single award-winning engagement and civic analytics platform. Thousands of government leaders trust Polco to better align community decisions around the most important priorities and to strengthen public trust. Learn more at polco.us.

About Euna Solutions

Euna Solutions® is a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions that power critical administrative functions and financial operations for the public sector. Euna Solutions offers trusted, easy-to-use solutions for procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, permitting, and special education administration that are trusted to increase operational efficiency, transparency, collaboration, and compliance. Working with more than 3,000 government and public sector organizations across North America, Euna Solutions strives to build trust and enable transparency in our communities. Euna Solutions is recognized on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list, an annual list of the top 100 companies focused on, making a difference in and selling to state and local government agencies across the U.S. To learn more, visit www.eunasolutions.com.