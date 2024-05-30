DOCSI and Jevan Consulting Forge Strategic Alliance to Revolutionize Healthcare Supply Chains

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DOCSI, a pioneering physician-founded company revolutionizing healthcare supply chain management, and Jevan Consulting, a leader in transformative operational improvements, have joined forces in a strategic partnership poised to reshape the healthcare industry.

DOCSI's groundbreaking approach to material use optimization empowers physicians and healthcare systems with data-driven insights, enabling precise decision-making and substantial cost savings. Through an innovative dashboard, surgeons and administrators are provided detailed insights to eliminate supply waste, reduce clinical variation, and improve contract compliance leading to better physician engagement, reduced supply costs, and enhanced workflows. In a case study that included 194 surgeons, DOCSI delivered more than $1.3 million in annual hard-cost savings, requiring only 5 minutes of total surgeon time on average.

Jevan Consulting, with over three decades of executive leadership experience in healthcare operations, offers world-class consulting, executive leadership, and education and training services. By leveraging Jevan Consulting's proven management expertise, healthcare organizations can streamline operations, drive strategic initiatives, and achieve operational excellence.

"The alliance between DOCSI and Jevan Consulting represents a crucial moment in the evolution of healthcare supply chain management," said Andrew DeLeeuw, CEO of DOCSI. "Together, we have the tools and experience to empower healthcare systems to unlock their potential and drive unprecedented efficiencies and cost savings."

The partnership between DOCSI and Jevan Consulting, which combines DOCSI's cutting-edge technology with Jevan Consulting's extensive experience and proven methodologies, aims to harness the strengths of both organizations to drive transformative results and deliver unparalleled value to healthcare systems nationwide.

"We are thrilled to partner with DOCSI to deliver innovative solutions that drive operational excellence and financial performance," said Lisa Risser, CEO of Jevan Consulting. "Together, we will empower healthcare organizations to achieve sustainable improvements and enhance patient care."

About DOCSI:

DOCSI is a physician-founded company revolutionizing healthcare supply chain management through data-driven insights and innovative solutions. By empowering healthcare systems with end-to-end visibility and actionable intelligence, DOCSI enables precise decision-making and substantial cost savings. For more information, visit www.docsihealth.com.

About Jevan Consulting:

Jevan Consulting is a leader in transformative operational improvements, offering consulting, executive leadership, and education and training services to healthcare organizations. Jevan Consulting delivers unparalleled expertise and proven methodologies to drive operational excellence and financial performance. For more information, visit www.jevan-consulting.com.