Sodexo and the University of Cincinnati Introduce 513 Culinary Group, a Fresh Approach to Campus Dining

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sodexo and the University of Cincinnati introduce 513 Culinary Group, an immersive campus dining venture focused on innovation, creativity, and inclusivity that will prioritize fresh, locally sourced ingredients, flavors from around the world, and partnerships with local businesses. Effective May 1, 2024, the partnership brings revitalized dining facilities and menu enhancements for daily dining at UC’s main campus as well as at the Blue Ash and Clermont regional campuses.

“Our partnership with the University of Cincinnati blends our expertise, creativity, and passion for innovation with the city of Cincinnati’s vibrant culture and traditions,” said Brett Ladd, CEO Campus, Sodexo USA. “The partnership with 513 Culinary Group will be uniquely focused on belonging and inclusion, taking the concept beyond campus to enhance community outreach and create opportunities for area businesses. We are committed to working with alumni and local entrepreneurs to bring new experiences and future-focused spaces to campus, all while elevating the culinary experience with menu items that meet every need.”

Student and employee engagement will be another central focus of the partnership, which aims to strengthen campus culture and create a sense of inclusion and belonging for everyone. New menu options will include more plant-based foods for those seeking meatless dishes and special care will be given to ensuring students with allergies have safe, convenient dining options. Additionally, UC and Sodexo will collaborate to create plans to renovate an existing facility and rebrand the location as Bearcats Social. Efforts will be made to feature trendy, upscale finishes to create a welcoming atmosphere and give students a place to come together.

Innovation is another key element of the partnership with the University of Cincinnati serving as an incubator for new dining-focused tech that enhances the consumer experience. Enhanced catering options for the on-campus community and events will be provided under the 513 Culinary Group umbrella through a new campus catering brand, Queen City Hospitality.

