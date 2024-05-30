Talkdesk and Cognizant Team up to Accelerate Artificial Intelligence-Powered Customer Experience

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talkdesk®, Inc., a global provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) technology that serves enterprises of all sizes, today announced a new collaboration with Cognizant to accelerate AI-powered CX transformation.

The initiative combines Cognizant’s deep consulting, technology modernization, and industry expertise with the Talkdesk vertical industry clouds and unique AI-powered contact center as a service (CCaaS) offering to expand enterprise customer adoption of AI-led CX solutions.

The relationship offers both companies’ customer bases access to enhanced CX solutions, improved services, and innovative AI offerings. This joint approach will accelerate Talkdesk recognition and growth with large enterprise organizations and support Cognizant’s goal of increasing its CX footprint globally.

Talkdesk is at the forefront of the CX industry through groundbreaking generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) innovations in the contact center and a robust suite of integrated CX applications and products tailored to specific use cases in industries such as healthcare, financial services, and retail. In recent weeks, the company introduced several industry-first GenAI innovations in CX, including Talkdesk Ascend Connect, Talkdesk Autopilot for Banking, Talkdesk Autopilot for Retail, and Talkdesk Autopilot for Healthcare.

Supporting Quotes

Al Caravelli, senior vice president of Partnerships and Alliances at Talkdesk, said, “We are delighted to partner with Cognizant to continue our global growth momentum. GenAI offers unparalleled opportunities for enterprise companies to enhance and find hidden opportunities in customer experience. Many enterprise organizations trust Cognizant to help them modernize and transform their customer experience, and through this collaboration, we look forward to bringing our GenAI offerings to more enterprises.”

Sandra Notardonato, senior vice president of Alliances and Partnerships at Cognizant commented: “Talkdesk helps companies embrace a new era of automation and intelligence with unique AI-powered contact center solutions. Following decades of CX market leadership, integrating Talkdesk AI solutions into our offerings was a logical next step to ensure we continue transforming contact centers and customer experience through personalized, intelligent service and operational efficiencies.”

Zeus Kerravala, founder and principal analyst at ZK Research, stated: “Decisions about investing in AI can be complex and challenging. Combining AI-first customer experience solutions from Talkdesk with Cognizant’s global consulting and transformation leadership will help enterprises realize the benefits of CX innovation faster and more efficiently. It’s a great partnership for both companies and their customers.”

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is on a mission to rid the world of bad customer experience. With our cloud-native, generative AI-powered CX platform, purpose-built industry solutions, and extensible AI offerings, we empower enterprises in the cloud and on-premises to deliver exceptional customer experiences that make them more competitive, grow revenue, reduce costs, and provide operational efficiencies. With specialized workflows and integrations delivered out of the box for our Industry Experience Clouds, Talkdesk accelerates value for our customers faster and more simply than legacy or one-size-fits-all solutions.

Partnering with enterprises globally, we deliver continuous innovation and breakthrough results. Our commitment to reliability and security, paired with our track record of delivering on promises, sets us apart in the industry. Elevate customer experiences, streamline operations, and increase revenue with Talkdesk. Companies that love their customers use Talkdesk.

