Wealth.com Partners with Facet, Bringing Modern Estate Planning Tools to Its Financial Ecosystem

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wealth.com, the industry’s leading estate planning platform, has joined forces with Facet, the consumer subscription fintech company that is building the future of financial planning. This collaboration not only equips Facet’s planners with next-gen estate planning tools, but also delivers added value to its members by providing a simple and seamless way to keep their estate plans up-to-date. Facet members continue to benefit from a holistic financial planning experience, empowering them to take charge of vital aspects like asset distribution, guardianship and healthcare decisions.

In a landscape where more than one in three Americans believe their assets don’t justify an estate plan, Facet has partnered with wealth.com to demonstrate that financial status shouldn’t prevent their members from securing a legacy for themselves and their loved ones. The timeliness of this partnership is highlighted by recent data collected by Facet’s Annual Wellness Report, indicating that 67 percent of its surveyed respondents do not have estate planning documents. When considering those with documents older than five years, this concern escalates to 78 percent of respondents that either lack any estate planning or possess potentially outdated documents. This potentially places their health, wealth and families at risk, underscoring the vital need for estate planning services as part of a holistic approach to financial well-being.

“The integration of technology into estate planning has revolutionized the field, breaking down long-standing barriers,” said Shruti Joshi, president and chief operating officer at Facet. “We are making estate planning more accessible and ensuring plans are continually up-to-date. Our members rely on us not just for financial advice, but for the actionable tools to receive the full benefits of financial planning, including their legacies. With wealth.com, we bridge the gap between awareness and action, empowering our members to protect their financial futures with confidence.”

Facet’s member survey further revealed that approximately two-thirds of respondents do not regularly review their estate planning documents. Addressing this critical gap, wealth.com was founded to make estate planning more accessible and maintainable. By ensuring ongoing reviews and updates are integral parts of the estate planning process, wealth.com helps keep plans current and relevant. The platform’s flexible ecosystem is designed to adapt to its members’ needs while simplifying the complexities of outdated estate planning methods. Its user-friendly and intuitive design makes it accessible to advisors and their members, regardless of their technological proficiency. Additionally, advisors can seek guidance from wealth.com’s success team or connect with an attorney from the platform’s reputable partner network, further enhancing the comprehensive support offered.

“This isn’t just a partnership; it signifies our shared commitment to democratizing financial planning and estate planning, shaping Facet’s members’ legacies one click and conversation at a time,” added Tim White, co-founder and chief partnership officer of wealth.com. “Facet and wealth.com are aligned in a vision that seamlessly combines cutting-edge technology with human expertise. We believe that, when advisors are equipped with the right resources, their members stand to prosper. At wealth.com, we are committed to innovating on behalf of advisors, driving the industry towards a transformative shift where estate planning becomes an integral part of mainstream financial discussions."

With an unwavering commitment to shaping the future of financial planning, Facet now offers estate planning through wealth.com as part of their Complete membership or as a standalone service within their membership options. Facet’s innovative flat fee model marks a paradigm shift, making expert financial advice universally attainable – empowering individuals to actualize their financial goals and secure enduring prosperity. Facet’s CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) professionals will be able to leverage the wealth.com platform to manage the estate planning process, including access to local vetted trusts and estates lawyers in their jurisdiction.

“Our partnership with wealth.com is changing the industry,” said Anders Jones, chief executive officer at Facet. “Alongside wealth.com, we’re making estate planning accessible and affordable for everyone. As we build the future of financial advice, we believe that advice is only as good as the action you take on it. Because of partnership with wealth.com, our members have easy access to help with investing, taxes, retirement, and now, estate planning.”

With a robust member base exceeding 23,000 and managing over $3.11 billion in investments, Facet remains at the forefront of empowering individuals through tailored, expert-led financial planning services - all accessible through a flat membership fee.

About wealth.com

Founded in 2021, wealth.com is the industry’s leading estate planning platform, empowering 400+ wealth management firms, including independent RIAs, aggregators, broker-dealers, custodians and wirehouses to offer modern, comprehensive and sophisticated estate planning solutions to their clients. As the only tech-led, end-to-end estate planning platform built specifically for financial advisors, it facilitates high quality document creation, visualization for complex estates, AI extraction capabilities and elegant reports. Wealth.com was ranked by advisors as the number one estate planning platform in the 2024 T3/Inside Information Advisor Software Survey and was also recognized as the sole digital estate planning platform finalist in the 2023 Wealth Management Industry Awards.

Built and maintained by leading estate attorneys, wealth.com has built a comprehensive ecosystem to elevate the estate planning process across all 51 jurisdictions. It’s on a mission to disrupt, innovate and revolutionize estate planning by offering an intuitive and comprehensive platform for advisors, demystifying an often complex and daunting process.

About Facet

Facet is a national SEC-Registered Investment Advisor (RIA). Founded in 2016 on the belief that unbiased, personalized financial advice is essential to living well, Facet’s mission is to empower people to live more enriched lives by delivering a new standard of advice. Without asset minimums, Facet’s planning goes far beyond a person or family’s investments by focusing on advice that addresses every way money impacts their life. This has made Facet a finalist in the category of Industry Disruptor for the 2022 WealthManagement Industry Awards, as well as a top 50 honoree on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. Its tech-driven approach is customized to each client’s needs, providing support from a team of CFP® professionals to integrate tailored financial advice into their entire life – all at an affordable flat membership fee. Facet’s community of over 93 CFP® professionals are providing traditionally overlooked households with the power of choice and freedom from financial worry. In recognition of their innovative approach and high-quality client experience, Facet was named in Real Simple’s 2023 Money Awards and NerdWallet’s "Best Online Financial Planning Service" in 2020. Additionally, Facet has been named as one of Financial Planning’s 50 Best Places to Work in Fintech in 2022.

To date, Facet has raised more than $165 million in funding from Durable Capital Partners LP, Warburg Pincus, Slow Ventures, Telesoft Partners, Green Cow Venture Capital and others.

For more information, please visit facet.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.