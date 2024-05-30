Allonnia and Terra Systems Form Distribution Partnership for 1,4 D-Stroy™ In Situ Bioremediation Solution

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allonnia, the bio-ingenuity company dedicated to extracting value where others see waste, today announced a North American distribution agreement with Terra Systems for Allonnia’s 1,4 D-Stroy™ in situ bioremediation solution. As a distribution partner, Terra Systems will work with their network to deploy the commercialized solution to contaminated groundwater sites in the US and Canada. Allonnia will continue to provide technical support of 1,4 D-Stroy to the Terra Systems team and customers.

The ‘forever chemical’ 1,4-dioxane has been widely used for industrial chemical processes since the 1950s, and one of the main challenges it presents is its persistence in the environment as it does not naturally degrade. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency lists it as one of the most prevalent emerging contaminants and a likely human carcinogen. While there are no federal regulations yet governing 1,4-dioxane levels in drinking water, wastewater or other water sources, 18 states have established some degree of regulation or recommended guidelines.

Allonnia 1,4 D-Stroy™ is a remediation technology capable of degrading 99% of 1,4-dioxane in contaminated groundwater. Utilizing the power of nature, 1,4 D-Stroy employs highly specialized microbes that engage with 1,4-dioxane, ingest it, and render it into harmless byproducts – water and carbon dioxide. The natural solution is easy and convenient to operate on-site to deliver the required volume of microbes directly into contaminated groundwater at prescribed depths and intervals.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Terra Systems to expand the reach of our 1,4 D-Stroy™ solution," said Chuck Price, Chief Commercial Officer at Allonnia. "This partnership not only enables us to leverage Terra System’s extensive network but also reinforces our commitment to providing transformational biological solutions. Together, we can make a significant impact in addressing 1,4-dioxane groundwater contamination challenges, protecting both the environment and public health."

Since its launch in May 2023, 1,4 D-Stroy™ has demonstrated success through deployment at several contaminated sites across the US, showcasing its efficacy and adaptability. This partnership with Terra Systems aims to extend these benefits to a broader range of locations, enhancing 1,4-dioxane remediation efforts across North America.

"Partnering with Allonnia to distribute 1,4 D-Stroy aligns perfectly with our mission to promote environmental sustainability and innovative solutions," said Dick Raymond, President of Terra Systems. "We are confident that Allonnia’s technology is a great addition to our bioremediation portfolio and enhances our services to better support our customers."

About Allonnia

Allonnia is a bio-ingenuity company dedicated to extracting value where others see waste. We believe elegant solutions to the world’s biggest problems will be found in the world’s smallest organisms. We’re pioneering novel approaches and imaginative combinations in biotechnology and engineering to solve waste challenges in nature, using nature. To learn more visit allonnia.com.

About Terra Systems

Founded in 1992, Terra Systems is an environmental biotechnology company that has been a leader in developing biological-based solutions to solve complex site remediation problems. Terra Systems received the first U.S. Patent for the use of emulsified soybean oil for reductive dichlorination of chlorinated solvents (No.6,398,960 B1 and patent reissue, U.S. Patent No.RE40,448). Terra Systems is headquartered in Claymont, Delaware with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Taiwan, and Japan. To learn more visit terrasystems.net.