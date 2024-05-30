Private Jet Center (PJC) in Partnership with Jets.com Announces Purchase of New Citation XLS Gen2 Aircraft

PITTSBURGH & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Private Jet Center (PJC), a Pittsburgh based aircraft management company, in conjunction with its strategic partner Jets.com, a leading global private aviation company, is proud to announce a purchase agreement for two new Cessna Citation XLS Gen2 aircraft from Textron Aviation. This joint initiative affirms both firms’ commitment to providing business and private fliers with top-notch aviation services and access to an upscale, modern fleet.

“We are excited to add the Citation XLS Gen2 to our fleet,” said Clayton Pegher, CEO of Private Jet Center. “These aircraft are a logical first step toward our long-term goals of modernizing our fleet and developing additional aircraft ownership services in conjunction with our long-standing partner Jets.com. The new aircraft will help lower operating costs, increase dispatch reliability, and improve our successful employee retention program. This order is just the beginning of a more robust long-term plan of fleet growth through new aircraft acquisitions.”

The popular Citation XLS Gen2 aircraft are slated for delivery in 2025 and will be added to PJC’s Part 135 Air Carrier Certificate. PJC is also preparing to order additional new large cabin aircraft, further upgrading its fleet and improving client access to equipment that fits all mission profiles. The air carrier currently operates 14 Light, Midsize and Super-Midsize aircraft, including 13 Citations, which are all available for on-demand charter.

This new collaboration between PJC and Jets.com offers synergies and benefits to both firms’ clients — and will include access to the new Citation XLS Gen2 aircraft. These jets will also play a crucial role in an innovative new fractional ownership program offered jointly by PJC and Jets.com. That program is due to be unveiled later this year and will expand ownership options for new and existing clients.

“We are thrilled to support Private Jet Center’s acquisition of these new aircraft," stated Daniel Satterlund, COO of Jets.com. “Through this collaboration, we aim to strengthen our product offering for Jets.com clients and help PJC enhance their aircraft ownership offerings. Our shared vision is to empower clients with unparalleled access to luxury air travel, and the Citation XLS Gen2 aircraft is the perfect choice to further this initiative.”

The aircraft is an attractive ownership option because of its charter popularity and relatively low operating costs.

About Private Jet Center (PJC)

Founded in 2003, Private Jet Center is an aviation services company and fixed base operator (FBO) with headquarters near Pittsburgh, Penn. The Part 135 air carrier specializes in aircraft management, sales and acquisitions, and private jet charter for a variety of customers. PJC also offers aircraft storage options for owners by way of an expanding facilities footprint in the Pittsburgh area. Through a strategic partnership with Jets.com formed in 2021, Private Jet Center offers clients access to Jet Card membership programs and worldwide on-demand services.

About Jets.com

Jets.com is a global leader in full-service private jet travel, providing a next-level personalized concierge service that discerning fliers deserve. Through a team of aviation experts, Jets.com has captured the hearts—and earned the confidence—of thousands of private fliers since 2008. Headquartered in NYC with offices in Boston, London, Long Island, South Florida, and São Paulo, Jets.com is the go-to provider for safe, simplified, and personalized private aviation services— from on-demand private jet charter and all-inclusive Jet Card memberships to group charter and air cargo transportation. Through its partnership with Private Jet Center (PJC), Jets.com has preferred access to a managed fleet of modern planes, allowing it to offer elevated service and highly competitive pricing. Each flight with Jets.com is a bespoke journey from start to finish, coordinated by a team of seasoned private aviation executives and flight coordinators who make booking trips fast and frictionless. With around-the-clock concierge service and guaranteed jet availability, Jets.com offers exceptional value and world-class service, plus the freedom to fly on your terms.