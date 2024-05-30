In Partnership with Compal, Ventiva to Debut Silent Cooling Technology at Computex 2024

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ventiva®, a leading company in active cooling solutions for electronic devices, is pleased to announce the results of a year-long collaboration with Compal, a global giant in design and manufacturing of computers and smart devices. The development incorporates Ventiva's groundbreaking ICE9™ thermal management platform with Compal’s advanced engineering, industrial design and manufacturing capability. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the public adoption of a new air movement technology in a mainstream, high-volume laptop computer.

Andy Lee, Senior Vice President of Compal, expressed his views on the technology partnership, stating, "We have been working closely with the Ventiva team for almost a year to integrate the ICE9 thermal technology into our products. ICE9 laptops enable us to create a thin, utterly silent device that is also an ideal platform for AI workloads. This collaboration highlights our leadership in innovation and our dedication to delivering advanced technology to our customers."

Carl Schlachte, Chairman, President, and CEO of Ventiva, said, "Our collaboration with Compal is a pivotal step towards transforming the electronics market with a new wave of silent, intelligent heat-transferring thermal management solutions. By combining our innovative ICE technology with Compal's expertise in design, manufacturing and market scale, we are set to redefine laptops and deliver an exceptional computing experience to customers."

Laptop consumers have been demanding silent and thin devices. Ventiva’s cooling system that is light years ahead of legacy fan solutions combined with Compal’s advanced reference design allows OEMs to move to market much faster with a more powerful, silent machine.

Compal will be demonstrating a 20W TDP reference design with Ventiva’s ICE9 silent cooling technology at Computex 2024.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Ventiva sets the standard in advanced thermal research and development for electronic devices. Its flagship ICE® technology, based on principles of electrohydrodynamic flow that intersect physics, engineering, and fluid dynamics, is enabling high-performance devices to be more lightweight, silent, and vibration-free.

This partnership is expected to foster new opportunities for innovation and will enable both companies to better serve customers in the competitive electronics marketplace.

About Ventiva

Ventiva®, a leading company in active cooling solutions for electronic devices, is enabling smaller, faster, and more functional high-performance devices that are lightweight, silent and vibration-free. The company’s patented ICE® technology intersects physics, engineering and fluid dynamics to become the first new commercial cooling architecture for electronics.

About Compal

Established in 1984, Compal has grown into a worldwide leading manufacturer of computers and smart devices, partnering with global top-tier brands. Over the years, Compal has invested in product diversification, focusing on areas such as cloud servers, auto electronic parts, medical tech devices, and 5G technologies as part of its emerging new business. Compal is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, with production bases and after-sales service centers in China, Vietnam, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, and Poland. In 2023, Compal was ranked as one of Taiwan’s top six large-scale manufacturers and is also a Global Fortune 500 company. For more information, please visit www.compal.com.

