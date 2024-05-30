Gannett and Concacaf Announce Media Content Partnership

NEW YORK, NY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) and the USA TODAY Network announced they are official media content partners of The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf), the heartbeat of soccer across North, Central America, and the Caribbean. As one of FIFA’s six continental confederations, Concacaf unites 41 Member Associations spanning from Canada, Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana.

The partnership enhances awareness around the Concacaf’s 2024 Champions Cup, which launched in 2024 as a rebranded and revamped elite men’s club competition. Showcasing the top 27 men’s clubs from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, this event offers an exciting platform for competitors in the prestigious Concacaf Club Champion title and an automatic qualifying ticket to represent Concacaf at the FIFA Club World Cup, scheduled to take place in the United States in the Summer of 2025.

The 2024 Champions Cup Final will take place on Saturday, June 1 between CF Pachuca (MEX) and Columbus Crew (USA) at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico. USA TODAY Sports, Pro Soccer Wire and the USA TODAY Network features full coverage of every match, trending news and on-the-ground action from Gannett’s 200 local publications across the nation.

“We are thrilled to be an official media partner of Concacaf,” said Lesley Webster, Executive Director of Enterprise and Distributed Partnerships at Gannett. “As we witness the rise in popularity of men’s football across the country, we know our dedicated sports audience continues to crave exclusive coverage. The USA TODAY Network is well positioned to draw attention to these exciting club competitions.”

“As we head towards the Final of this first edition of our new and expanded Concacaf Champions Cup, we are extremely pleased with the impact and coverage this important club competition has generated across the region,” said Concacaf General Secretary, Philippe Moggio. “With the support of Gannett, we have made the Champions Cup more available and – crucially – more relevant to fans and consumers across North America. Gannett and the USA TODAY Network’s reach make them an ideal editorial content partner for Concacaf and we are very pleased with the results. We now look forward to a tremendous Final between Pachuca of Mexico and Columbus Crew of USA on Saturday night, and to crowning the winner as Concacaf’s regional club champion.”

As Concacaf's tournaments continue to captivate audiences across the United States, including the 2024 Copa America, and the 2025 Gold Cup, Gannett and Concacaf will serve the extensive sports audiences of the USA TODAY Network and Concacaf, exceeding 50 million, to instill a passion for the game.

ABOUT GANNETT

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a diversified media company with expansive reach at the national and local level dedicated to empowering and enriching communities. We seek to inspire, inform, and connect audiences as a sustainable, growth focused media and digital marketing solutions company. We endeavor to deliver essential content, marketing solutions, and experiences for curated audiences, advertisers, consumers, and stakeholders by leveraging our diverse teams and suite of products to enrich the local communities and businesses we serve. Our current portfolio of trusted media brands includes the USA TODAY NETWORK, comprised of the national publication, USA TODAY, and local media organizations in the United States, and Newsquest, a wholly-owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom. Our digital marketing solutions brand, LocaliQ, uses innovation and software to enable small and medium-sized businesses to grow, and USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, our events division, creates impactful consumer engagements, promotions, and races.

ABOUT USA TODAY NETWORK

USA TODAY NETWORK, part of Gannett Co, Inc. (NYSE: GCI), is the leading news media publisher in the U.S. in terms of circulation, powered by our award-winning newsrooms and digital marketing solutions business. Our Domestic Gannett Media segment is comprised of USA TODAY, daily and weekly content brands in approximately 220 local U.S. markets. With deep roots in local communities spanning the U.S., we engage approximately 136 million monthly unique visitors, on average, through a diverse portfolio of multi-platform content offerings and experiences. For more information, visit gannett.com.

ABOUT CONCACAF

The Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) is one of FIFA’s six continental confederations, servicing 41 Member Associations, from Canada and the United States in the north to Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana in the south. Concacaf means football first. Our members are united by a shared vision: Love For Our Game, as well as a unique mission to develop, promote, and manage football throughout the region with integrity, transparency, and passion in order to inspire participation in the game.

