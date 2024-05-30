Watermark Partners with GoReact to Enhance Higher Education Learning and Assessment

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Watermark, a leading provider of software solutions for higher education, and GoReact, a leading provider of cloud-based video feedback software, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the way higher education institutions approach teaching, learning, and assessment. This collaboration brings together two industry powerhouses to deliver an integrated solution that enhances student success, faculty efficiency, and institutional accreditation readiness.

"For years, both Watermark and GoReact have served mutual customers, recognizing the natural synergy between our offerings,” said Erin Shy, CEO of Watermark. “This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to improving education through technology. By combining Watermark's robust assessment tools with GoReact's innovative video-based learning platform, we are poised to offer a unique solution that supports skill mastery, drives educator preparedness, and meets the evolving needs of higher education."

The partnership addresses the critical need for authentic assessment in education, focusing on skills-based learning and competency development. The GoReact platform enables students to demonstrate their skills in real time, offering educators a dynamic way to provide feedback and assess student performance. When GoReact and Watermark’s Student Learning & Licensure are integrated, students' learning outcomes can be assessed against a course-specific rubric. Assessors can provide students with point-in-time feedback that facilitates continuous improvement and supports the institution’s accreditation efforts.

"Working together with Watermark, we're not just integrating two technologies; we're creating an ecosystem where students can authentically demonstrate their competencies and educators can more effectively measure and enhance learning outcomes," said Ken Meyers, CEO of GoReact. "This partnership will make a practical difference in higher education institutions across the country by simultaneously empowering educators and students with the tools they need for success in a skills-based economy."

The collaboration between Watermark and GoReact has been long anticipated, with many mutual customers benefiting from each company's individual strengths. The integrated solution promises to streamline processes, save faculty time, and ultimately improve the quality of education for students across disciplines.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the journey of both companies towards creating more effective, engaging, and accessible learning experiences. Institutions interested in leveraging the combined power of Watermark and GoReact can expect the integrated solution to be available for implementation in the upcoming academic year.

For more information about the partnership and forthcoming integrated solution, please visit www.watermarkinsights.com and www.GoReact.com.

About Watermark

Watermark gives higher education institutions the tools they need to easily track, manage, and examine their data. For over twenty years, colleges and universities have used Watermark solutions to complete assessment and accreditation requirements, capture and analyze student feedback, showcase faculty accomplishments, and improve student engagement. Watermark's Educational Impact Suite (EIS) puts data into context so faculty and staff can focus on what really matters: institutional and student success. Learn why Watermark is trusted by over 1,700 colleges and universities to support continuous improvement at www.watermarkinsights.com.

About GoReact

GoReact simplifies skills-based learning by providing more chances to practice, reflect and evaluate progress using the power of video. With personalized feedback and AI-enabled tools, GoReact promotes continuous learning that transforms potential into mastery. Academic institutions and companies worldwide use GoReact to enable skill development to happen anytime, anywhere. See how GoReact helps all learners build skills for a brighter future at www.GoReact.com.