KUBRA Partners with Systems & Software to Transform Utility Customer Experience

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KUBRA and Systems & Software (S&S) proudly announce a strategic partnership that combines their respective industry strengths to elevate the utility customer experience. By integrating KUBRA’s expertise in customer experience management solutions with the robust capabilities of S&S’s enQuesta Customer Information System (CIS), this partnership focuses on enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of utility customer service operations. This collaboration between the two companies' technologies promises to deliver a seamless, user-centric experience, highlighting our commitment to excellence and innovation in customer engagement.

S&S clients are hyper-focused on providing robust service options to their customers,” said Julie Hextell, EVP of Systems & Software. “Working with KUBRA to integrate their platform within S&S’ enQuesta product suite is an advance that positions our clients to exceed their customers’ expectations.

This collaboration brings together six innovative solutions, KUBRA iMail™, KUBRA EZ-PAY®, KUBRA MyHQ™, Notifi®, Storm Center™, and IncidentWatch™ – designed to streamline billing, payment, and customer communications for a more intuitive user experience. With these solutions, S&S can provide its customers with enhanced billing and payment services, including the convenience of self-service platforms, centralized billing options for transactions, and comprehensive bill print and mail solutions.

Key features and benefits of the solutions include:

Omni-Channel Billing and Payment Solution: Clients now benefit from KUBRA EZ-PAY and KUBRA MyHQ, which offer enriched payment flexibility and a single hub for customer engagement. Quick, secure, and adaptable payment methods, transaction insights, and smart alert settings are accessible from any device. KUBRA iMail elevates bill distribution with vivid color printing, sophisticated finishing, and real-time postal tracking.

Tailored Notification and Alert System: With Notifi, user preferences for communications are integrated, ensuring messages are conveyed via customers' channels of choice.

Dynamic Storm Outage Mapping: Customers are provided up-to-the-minute visibility of outages during storms, including restoration times and affected areas. This reduces call center dependencies with an expandable Storm Center map with auxiliary data overlays.

Simplified Incident Reporting: IncidentWatch gives customers a user-friendly, map-based tool for reporting and monitoring local issues like broken streetlights or infrastructure repairs.

“Our omni-channel billing, payment, and customer communications solutions are designed to streamline and simplify interactions while creating a frictionless and harmonious customer experience,” said Rick Watkin, President and CEO of KUBRA. “By joining forces with S&S, we are committed to bolstering their role as the trusted advisor to clients while delivering unmatched value in the utility industry.”

United in their vision, KUBRA, and S&S are set to reshape the landscape of utility customer interactions and establish new benchmarks of excellence within the industry.

For partnership inquiries, please contact KUBRA here.

About KUBRA

KUBRA provides customer experience management solutions to some of the largest utility, government, and insurance entities across North America. Their extensive portfolio includes billing and payments, mapping, mobile apps, proactive communications, and artificial intelligence solutions for customers. With more than 2 billion customer interactions annually, KUBRA services reach over 40% of households in the U.S. and Canada. KUBRA is an operating subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Visit https://www.kubra.com for more information.

About Systems & Software

Based in Winooski, Vermont, S&S is a modern cloud and on-premises CIS and edge system provider that has offered utility companies fully supported, end-to-end solutions since 1973. Like our home state of Vermont, our company is led and supported by people committed to preserving our heritage while advancing our product and enhancing a true customer experience. A culture of authentic hometown approachability includes:

Providing modern technology

Delivering multiple systems at once through seamless integrations

Maintaining product integration

Delivering exemplary implementation and Managed Services

Guiding and supporting utilities on their cloud journey

For more information about their comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions, visit the Systems & Software website.