Ramirez Asset Management Launches Government Money Market Fund in Partnership with the Hispanic Scholarship Fund

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ramirez Asset Management (“RAM”) has expanded its partnership with the Hispanic Scholarship Fund (“HSF”), one of the nation’s largest nonprofit organizations supporting Hispanic American higher education. RAM and HSF’s expanded partnership is tied to the December 2023 launch of the Ramirez Government Money Market Fund (RAMXX). RAM will proudly donate 10 percent of the new fund’s net management revenues to HSF to further support Latino/a students with the knowledge, resources, and support needed to access higher education.

RAMXX is unique in the money fund marketplace, as it is one of a few managed by a diverse investment firm. As of April 30, 2024, the Ramirez Government Money Market Fund had $271 million in total fund assets with several Fortune 500 companies as pioneer investors in the Fund and supporters of the next generation of diverse leaders.

“Since our founding, support for the Hispanic community has been in our organizational DNA. The launch of this money market fund is an extension of our belief in the work of the Hispanic Scholarship Fund and its impact on the Hispanic community,” said Sam Ramirez Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of RAM. “As a firm, we are proud to expand our support of Hispanic youth through this initiative.”

The Ramirez Government Money Market Fund is a traditional government money market fund invested in securities issued by the U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities, including repurchase agreements that are collateralized solely by U.S. government securities. At this time, the Fund is available for direct investment and is accessible via the leading cash management portals: ICD (Treasury First), JP Morgan (Morgan Money®), US Bank (Cash Solutions) and Treasury Curve. RAM is diligently working to make the fund available on other cash portals in the near future.

As one of the nation’s leading nonprofit organizations supporting higher education, HSF supports more than 25,000 Scholars at over 1,200 colleges, universities, and graduate schools across the country. Since its founding in 1975, HSF has awarded over $790 million in scholarships and provides a broad range of programs and support services for students, parents, HSF Scholars, and HSF Alumni.

Fidel Vargas, Chief Executive Officer of HSF, said, “We are excited to partner with Ramirez on this initiative and applaud the organization for its ongoing support of HSF and commitment to the Hispanic community. I am proud to highlight that 90+ cents of every dollar spent by HSF goes directly to Scholarships, Support Services, Career Services and Programs, and the funding from this initiative will be no different. This partnership will directly contribute to our ability to provide support services and scholarships to thousands of parents, students, and HSF Scholars across the country.”

For more information on the Ramirez Government Money Market Fund, please visit www.ramirezam.com/Funds/MoneyMarket

About Ramirez Asset Management, Inc.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in New York City, registered investment adviser Ramirez Asset Management, Inc. (RAM) is affiliated with Samuel A. Ramirez & Co. Inc., one of the oldest and largest Hispanic-owned investment banks in the U.S. and a leader in the fixed income market. RAM is focused on fixed income and equity asset management for a diverse institutional client base, including public and private defined benefit and defined contribution plans, Taft Hartley plans, corporations, state and local governments, as well as foundations and endowments. For more information, please visit www.ramirezam.com.

About the Hispanic Scholarship Fund

Founded in 1975, the Hispanic Scholarship Fund (HSF) empowers students and parents with the knowledge and resources to successfully complete a higher education, while providing support services and scholarships to as many exceptional students, Scholars, and Alumni as possible. HSF strives to make college education a top priority for every family across the nation, mobilizing communities to proactively advance that goal—each individual, over a lifetime, in every way they can. HSF also seeks to give its scholars all of the tools they need to do well in their course work, graduate, enter, and excel in a profession, help lead our nation going forward, and mentor the generations to come. As one of the nation’s leading nonprofit organizations supporting higher education, HSF has awarded over $790 million in scholarships and provides a broad range of programs and support services for students, parents, HSF Scholars, and HSF Alumni. For more information about HSF, please visit HSF.net.

This material has been prepared by Ramirez Asset Management, Inc., and is provided to you for information purposes. It is not a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any security. Any information included is expressed as of the date of writing. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (888) 123-4589 or visit our website at www.ramirezam.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing. Quasar Distributors, LLC, Distributor.