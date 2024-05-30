Airgain Signs Strategic Memorandum of Understanding With COMPAL, a Global Fortune 500 Leader, on Airgain’s 5G Smart FWA Technology

Yiyun Chang, Vice President at Compal Electronics, Inc. (left), shaking hands with Dr. Ali Sadri, CTO of Airgain, Inc., after signing a strategic MOU. (Photo: Business Wire)

Yiyun Chang, Vice President at Compal Electronics, Inc. (left), shaking hands with Dr. Ali Sadri, CTO of Airgain, Inc., after signing a strategic MOU. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Compal Electronics, Inc. (TAIEX: 2324), a global fortune 500 leader in smart device manufacturing, on a comprehensive plan for commercialization of a 5G Smart Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology.

The agreement signals a major step towards enabling mass production of this transformative technology which has the potential to substantially enhance 5G customer experience and mobile network operator (MNO) capabilities.

Airgain Smart LanternTM uses patent-pending smart beamforming technology to simplify end-user FWA deployment as well as reducing truck roll and professional installation, by automatically determining the direction of the best received and transmitted signal from the 5G cellular base station (gNb).

Preliminary testing results indicate a performance enhancement exceeding 25% in both throughput and range when compared to conventional indoor and outdoor omnidirectional Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Customer Premises Equipment (CPE).

The MOU commits the two companies to a collaboration which will see them evaluate the technology’s 5G KPI enhancements and assess the feasibility, effectiveness, and opportunities for original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original device manufacturer (ODM) for FWA device development.

At the heart of the innovation is Airgain’s first-of-its-kind smart antenna technology for 5G mid-band and C-band frequencies, and novel beamforming algorithms. When combined with COMPAL’s expertise in developing FWA modules leveraging leading 5G chipset providers, this will deliver a powerful value proposition to their customers.

According to the forecast presented in the Ericsson Mobility Report, the Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market is projected to reach a valuation of $67 billion by the year 2028, which equates to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16% year-over-year. Smart Lantern's FWA technology holds the potential to significantly drive the adoption of FWA technology among Mobile Network Operators (MNOs).

Dr. Ali Sadri, CTO of Airgain, Inc., heralded the MOU as a significant moment in bringing Smart LanternTM to market, adding:

“As we embark on this ground-breaking journey towards enabling commercialization, the signing of this MOU with COMPAL signifies a strategic leap forward in realizing the full potential of our innovative product, Smart LanternTM.

“Having demonstrated its feasibility and generated tremendous excitement at Mobile World Congress, this MOU underscores our commitment to translating that enthusiasm into tangible market success. This momentous partnership solidifies Airgain's position as a trailblazer in delivering cutting-edge solutions that shape the future landscape of wireless communication.”

Yiyun Chang, Vice President at Compal Electronics, Inc., said:

“COMPAL’s mission is to foster collaborative innovation and make ideas happen. Our collaboration with Airgain is built on shared dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the telecommunications industry. We are confident that this partnership will not only meet but exceed the expectations of telecom equipment manufacturers (TEMs), MNOs, and system integrators (SI).

“Together, we are poised to redefine the standards and capabilities of wireless communication, reinforcing COMPAL’s commitment to delivering state-of-the-art solutions that shape the future of connectivity.”

For more information about Smart LanternTM visit airgain.com.