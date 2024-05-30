Behavox Announces Strong Revenue Growth and Continued Profitability

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Behavox, a leading provider of AI-driven compliance solutions, today announced its Q1 2024 financial results, marking the second consecutive quarter of profitability and accelerating revenue growth.

The company continued its strong momentum from 2023 by closing the first quarter of 2024 with a 51% increase in revenue. This significant growth is attributable to strong demand from customers for the Behavox Quantum AI product, which leverages a proprietary Large Language Model (LLM) to substantially reduce the volume of alerts while increasing the quality of alerts.

Behavox posted a second consecutive quarter of profitability and is on track to deliver positive free cash flow for the entire year of 2024. Management expects the company to achieve 20% operating margins in 2025 while continuing to invest heavily in AI research.

"Behavox continues to grow at pace and innovate in AI for compliance. Next week, we will be celebrating our 10-year anniversary. It has been an incredible journey so far, and we are proud to be celebrating it as a profitable company with a bright future ahead. Growing 50% as a large company is challenging, and we want to thank our customers for their loyalty and trust, which makes our success possible," said Erkin Adylov, CEO and Founder of Behavox.

Behavox's ongoing financial success is driven by the strong and accelerating demand for AI-powered technology and its growing influence in the industry. This is evidenced by:

"Our strong financial position allows us to continue investing heavily into cutting-edge AI research and infrastructure,” noted Adylov. “We pass the benefits of these investments to our customers, whether it be higher model accuracy, broader risk coverage, or lower costs.”

"Artificial Intelligence is a capital-intensive business that requires continuous innovation to maintain a competitive edge. Our shareholders, customers, and partners understand this and take comfort in Behavox’s strong financial position,” concluded Adylov.

