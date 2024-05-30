CrowdStrike and eSentire Expand Partnership to Take Over Protection of Global Carbon Black Customer Accounts

AUSTIN, Texas & WATERLOO, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) and eSentire, a leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, today announced an expanded partnership to integrate threat intelligence and power eSentire’s 24/7 managed security operations with the breadth of the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform. In the expanded partnership, eSentire is doubling down on CrowdStrike to fulfill customer consolidation needs and take over protection of global Carbon Black accounts, while CrowdStrike is deepening its commitment to unleashing the power of AI-native cybersecurity with eSentire’s award-winning MDR.

The velocity of cyber attacks continues to increase, with breakout times now measured in minutes. At the same time, security leaders face a growing cybersecurity skills gap and uncertainty in how to de-risk their technology investments with point products unable to satisfy customer needs. The expanded partnership between CrowdStrike and eSentire provides customers with better intelligence, protection and value. The powerful combination of best-in-class Falcon platform capabilities across Endpoint Detection and Response, Identity Threat Detection and Response, Intelligence and Threat Hunting, Cloud Security and Next-Gen SIEM, and eSentire’s cutting-edge MDR solution with expert security practitioners delivering investigation and threat response provides customers with the managed protection they need to stop breaches.

“Our success in protecting customers who leverage the CrowdStrike platform is a testament to how eSentire continues to put customers first,” said Kerry Bailey, chief executive officer, eSentire. “Our Atlas platform ensures the security outcomes we deliver are truly agnostic, making us adaptable and versatile to support technology migration and choice. We see CrowdStrike’s AI-native cybersecurity platform and our 24/7 MDR as the winning combination that our customers need. In our expanded partnership, I’m excited to bring the Falcon platform to more eSentire customers and scale new business opportunities globally, as we stop breaches – together.”

“Together, eSentire and CrowdStrike are taking a bold step to revolutionize cybersecurity for businesses of all sizes,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. “Over the past few years, eSentire has built a hyper growth business with CrowdStrike and has been twice recognized as CrowdStrike’s Global Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) of the Year. We’re excited about eSentire’s expertise and strategy, migrating customers from legacy point products such as Carbon Black to the Falcon platform. Decisive and market-moving actions from leading partners like eSentire is validation that the Falcon platform is cybersecurity’s AI consolidation platform of choice.”

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

©2024 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

About eSentire

eSentire, Inc., the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), protects the critical data and applications of 2000+ organizations in 80+ countries across 35 industries from known and unknown cyber threats by providing Exposure Management, Managed Detection and Response and Incident Response services designed to build an organization's cyber resilience & prevent business disruption. Founded in 2001, eSentire protects the world's most targeted organizations, with 65% of its global base recognized as critical infrastructure, vital to economic health and stability. By combining AI-powered, open XDR platform technology, 24/7 threat hunting, and proven security operations leadership, eSentire's award-winning MDR services and team of experts help organizations anticipate, withstand and recover from cyberattacks. For more information, visit: www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire.