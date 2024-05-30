AECOM joint venture appointed by Unitywater as Professional Services Partner

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that Unitywater has appointed AECOM, in a joint venture with Aurecon, as Professional Services Partner. Unitywater provides water supply and sewage treatment services to more than 800,000 people daily across the Moreton Bay, Sunshine Coast and Noosa regions of South East Queensland, Australia.

“We’re excited to partner with Unitywater in providing safe, reliable water and sewerage services,” said Mark McManamny, chief executive of AECOM’s Australia and New Zealand region. “With the South East Queensland region experiencing significant population growth, our unique combination of global Water and program management capabilities mean our team is ideally positioned to partner with Unitywater to deliver critical infrastructure, advance sustainable practices, and unlock efficiencies at each stage of the program.”

As part of the Elevate joint venture, AECOM will support Unitywater’s five-year, $1.8 billion capital works program under the Build Better Together program. The program aims to help meet regional growth and achieve enduring sustainability and net zero goals and has been designed to provide for a long-term, collaborative, and efficient delivery model. Its scope spans sewage treatment plant upgrades and renewals, network growth and renewals for water distribution, reticulation and sewerage collection, and recycled water schemes. In its role, AECOM will provide professional services across the whole project lifecycle by supporting strategic, long term and detailed planning, and undertaking design, technical assurance, and construction support throughout delivery, operationalization and handover.

“This significant engagement with Unitywater builds on our track record of securing large-scale water projects across Queensland and our Australia New Zealand region,” said Beverley Stinson, chief executive of AECOM’s global Water business. “As we advance our commitment to delivering transformative work, we look forward to deploying and deepening our industry-leading technical skills in the water sector, which span the full breadth of our clients’ needs — from conveyance and treatment to reuse and beyond.”

Unitywater operates and maintains more than $3.8 billion of essential service infrastructure, supplying water and sewerage services to residential and business customers, including 6290 km of water mains, 103 water reservoirs, and 17 sewage treatment plants.

