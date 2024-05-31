Windy Hill Development to Break Ground on Mesa Vista Community in Northeast Houston; Lennar Agrees to Buy All 630 Residential Lots

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windy Hill Development, a pioneering land development company establishing master-planned communities and mixed-use commercial retail projects in the Greater Houston area, today announced that it will host a groundbreaking event on June 4, 2024, at 11 a.m. in the Mesa Vista residential community in the North Forest area of Houston. Lennar, the leading homebuilder of new construction homes, has agreed to purchase all 630 lots and will offer homes in the $225,000 - $325,000 range beginning in mid-2025.

“The Mesa Vista community will provide much-needed homes within a vibrant Houston neighborhood that is facing housing shortages like many areas across the state and country,” said Randy Hall, Windy Hill Development CEO. “Teaming up once again with Lennar, a name synonymous with excellence in homebuilding, ensures that our vision aligns with the expectations of today's discerning buyers, both in quality and affordability. The launch of our 183-acre project could not have been achieved without the collective dedication of our team and the invaluable support of many Houston leaders, whose commitment to local residents has been instrumental in bringing this vision to life.”

All homes within Mesa Vista will participate in the City of Houston's affordable housing program, a strategic effort to foster growth and resilience throughout the city. A commitment to affordability and quality is the foundation of the Mesa Vista development.

Through the partnership with Connor Investment Real Estate, Windy Hill Development acquired the land for the Mesa Vista community in 2022. With the support of City of Houston leaders, MUD #589 was created in the 2023 Texas legislative session to facilitate the development. Windy Hill Development is working again with project engineer Blackline Engineering to ensure the highest-quality community infrastructure.

Windy Hill Development currently has nine projects in active development, with more than 6,800 residential lots planned over more than 2,000 acres across Houston, including Alvin, Needville, Crosby, Hitchcock, New Waverly and Dayton, Texas.

About Windy Hill Development

Windy Hill Development, established in 2010 by Randy and Rachael Hall, stands at the forefront of creating master-planned communities alongside significant commercial and residential projects in the Greater Houston area. The Hall’s roots, stretching back to Texas's pivotal historical moments like the Alamo and the founding of Friendswood, inspire its vision to embody the spirit of Texas, known for its independence and strong sense of community, in every project. Collaborating with both local and national homebuilders, Windy Hill Development works to fulfill the ever-increasing demand for workforce housing while actively engaging with state and local government leaders to advocate for homeowners and the real estate industry. Learn more about Windy Hill Development’s legacy and projects at https://windyhill.land/.