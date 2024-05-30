Lenovo and Cisco Announce Strategic Partnership to Simplify Path to AI Innovation

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lenovo and Cisco today unveiled a global strategic partnership to deliver fully integrated infrastructure and networking solutions designed to accelerate digital transformation for businesses of all sizes. The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement to jointly establish design, engineering, and execution plans for accelerating digital transformation with turnkey solutions that extend world-class networking and purpose-built AI infrastructure solutions from edge to cloud for customers worldwide.

“This new partnership is a testament to our commitment to delivering purpose-built, industry-leading solutions, all designed to simplify the path to AI innovation and digital transformation,” said Kirk Skaugen, Executive Vice President, Lenovo and President, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. “Our combined leadership in advanced networking and end-to-end server and data management infrastructure will deliver fully integrated, co-engineered solutions that seamlessly connect, protect and analyze data to propel AI-powered innovation for our customers from the edge to the cloud.”

“The integrated solutions from Lenovo and Cisco will streamline operational deployment and significantly enhance business outcomes for our shared customers, as well as provide tremendous opportunities for our joint partners,” said Jonathan Davidson, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Networking.

The MoU reflects the commitment to expand go-to-market opportunities that further the delivery of advanced generative AI capabilities and improved digital workplace productivity. Lenovo and Cisco intend to create a hyper-personalized user experience that maximizes operational excellence, reduces time-to-value, and that supports cost-effective, flexible and simplified implementation of transformational digital technologies.

Acclaimed Networking Ecosystem

The collaboration includes integration of the Cisco Nexus networking ecosystem into Lenovo's edge-to-cloud portfolio to deliver best-in-class network performance, fortified security, and unparalleled scalability. This offers customers a fully integrated turnkey networking solution that is optimized for interoperability within Lenovo infrastructure solutions, providing the strongest foundation of performance, reliability and security in the industry. Additional benefits for customers include:

Accelerated Time-to-Innovation : delivering operational excellence, AI/ML networking, greater sustainability, and advanced automation analytics practices.

: delivering operational excellence, AI/ML networking, greater sustainability, and advanced automation analytics practices. Single Pane of Glass Management: empowering customers with a single, simple interface to configure, operate, and analyze network operations across the entire networking ecosystem.

empowering customers with a single, simple interface to configure, operate, and analyze network operations across the entire networking ecosystem. Vendor Simplicity: ensuring customers can buy a completely engineered infrastructure solution from a single technology provider.

Accelerated Innovation for Better Business Outcomes

Lenovo and Cisco will work to integrate new technologies and features into Lenovo Digital Workplace Solutions, enabling a seamless, efficient, and improved user experience with enhanced security. The collaboration will bring together Lenovo's Care of One platform, with its persona-based service engine, and Cisco's best of breed technology. These solutions will deliver unparalleled productivity, combining the best of both companies, no matter where work happens.

Integrated Turnkey Solutions

Lenovo has the industry’s most comprehensive AI-enabled portfolio from edge to cloud with industry-leading hardware, software and services to manage any size AI workload and help customers navigate their AI journey. As part of the MoU, Cisco and Lenovo will collaborate to enhance generative AI solutions for enterprise customers. The partnership will be complemented by an expanded network of common channel partners trained in the combined technology portfolio of both companies, providing customers with more choice and a flexible experience to accelerate their digital transformation. The strategic partnership will deliver integrated infrastructure solutions and services that are tested and optimized for interoperability, allowing customers to accelerate go-to-market initiatives and business outcomes.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company with a pocket-to cloud portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo’s continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

About Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

