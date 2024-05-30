Willow by Cricbuzz Brings Cricket Fever to the U.S. with Free ICC T20 World Cup Viewing for One Week

Experience the electrifying 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup live and exclusive on Willow by Cricbuzz with a free one-week preview from June 1st to 7th for Verizon, DIRECTV and Optimum subscribers.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Willow by Cricbuzz, offering more live, streaming and on-demand cricket than any other sports service, today announced an exclusive free preview of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. From June 1st to the 7th, cricket enthusiasts can enjoy a full week of non-stop cricket action featuring 13 exhilarating matches at no cost.

This promotion is available exclusively to subscribers of Verizon, DIRECTV consumers and DIRECTV for Business, and Optimum, providing an unmissable opportunity to experience the electrifying action of the ICC T20 World Cup, showcasing the world’s top cricket talent in one of the most highly anticipated tournaments of the year. From close finishes to standout performances, this free preview promises to deliver all the excitement cricket has to offer, introducing the sport to new fans and rekindling the passion of cricket’s most dedicated followers.

Additionally, Optimum and Verizon viewers will be able to tune into News 12 throughout the week for special news coverage of the tournament, including segments and content related to the ICC T20 World Cup and the South Asian culture and community, airing across all News 12 networks. News 12 is the preeminent hyperlocal news source across the New York tri-state area and is available to viewers across the country through the News 12 New York streaming service.

“This free preview is a critical step in making cricket more accessible and opening the door to new fans in the U.S.,” said Todd Myers, COO of Willow by Cricbuzz. “By providing access to the T20 World Cup, we’re showcasing the world’s top cricket talent and introducing new fans to the full spectrum of what the sport has to offer. This preview will ignite a passion for cricket among new viewers and enhance the experience for our loyal fans, ultimately expanding the cricket community and bringing the thrill of the sport to a broader audience.”

How to Continue Enjoying Willow by Cricbuzz After the Free Preview:

DIRECTV: Willow by Cricbuzz is included in the DIRECTV Sports Pack for consumers, which offers up to 40 regional and specialty sports networks (RSNs) for just $14.99/month + tax. *Willow by Cricbuzz is also available to DIRECTV for Business customers covering more than 300,000 commercial venues, including restaurants, bars, hotel lounges, retail shops, and other venues.

Verizon (Fios TV): Fios TV customers can add Sports Pass for $14/month or the Hindi Plus package for $34/month to their Fios TV plan to access Willow by Cricbuzz.

Optimum: Willow by Cricbuzz is available through the $15/month Sports Package.

Watch the Following Matches for Free on Willow by Cricbuzz:

June 2, 2024 (ET):

United States vs Canada, 1st Match, Group A at 8:30 PM

West Indies vs Papua New Guinea, 2nd Match, Group C at 10:30 AM

June 3, 2024 (ET):

Namibia vs Oman, 3rd Match, Group B at 8:30 PM

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 4th Match, Group D at 10:30 AM

June 4, 2024 (ET):

Afghanistan vs Uganda, 5th Match, Group C at 8:30 PM

England vs Scotland, 6th Match, Group B at 10:30 AM

Netherlands vs Nepal, 7th Match, Group D at 11:30 AM

June 5, 2024 (ET):

India vs Ireland, 8th Match, Group A at 10:30 AM

Papua New Guinea vs Uganda, 9th Match, Group C at 7:30 PM

June 6, 2024 (ET):

Australia vs Oman, 10th Match, Group B at 8:30 PM

United States vs Pakistan, 11th Match, Group A at 11:30 AM

Namibia vs Scotland, 12th Match, Group B at 3:00 PM

June 7, 2024 (ET):

Canada vs Ireland, 13th Match, Group A at 10:30 AM

New Zealand vs Afghanistan, 14th Match, Group C at 7:30 PM

About Willow by Cricbuzz

Willow by Cricbuzz is the premier destination for cricket in the United States and Canada, boasting the most comprehensive live, streaming, and on-demand cricket coverage available. Guided by its mission to make cricket globally accessible, Willow by Cricbuzz combines cricket’s rich heritage with innovative broadcasting to offer an unmatched viewing experience.

Dedicated to excellence and innovation, Willow by Cricbuzz provides cricket enthusiasts with HD-quality live streaming, interactive scorecards, and extensive coverage from nearly every major cricket board and tournament worldwide.

Willow by Cricbuzz’s TV network is also available through top providers such as DISH, Sling, Fios, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Optimum, and also offers a dedicated streaming app available on all major CTV devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, Android TV, Chromecast, Google TV, and more, ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action.

Explore the ultimate cricket experience at www.willow.tv.

About Cricbuzz

Cricbuzz is the global leader in cricket content, accessible across the web, iOS, and Android platforms on mobile and connected TV. Offering 360-degree comprehensive cricket coverage, Cricbuzz delivers ball-by-ball text commentary, compelling video analysis by the best cricket experts worldwide, timely news, match reports, editorials, statistics, rankings, and live match streaming in several regions. With over 125 million monthly active users globally and more than 495 million downloads as of January 2024, Cricbuzz is the largest single sport app in the world.

*Requires CHOICE package or higher for RSNs. Some base packages also include some DIRECTV Sports Pack channels.