Trivest Announces Partnership with Star Shuttle

Star Shuttle (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has partnered with Trivest Partners ("Trivest"), a Miami-based, founder-focused private equity firm with over 40 years of experience investing in lower middle market companies and fostering growth.

Star Shuttle, founded in 1992 by the Walker family, provides passenger transportation services to K-12 schools, colleges and universities, corporate partners, government entities, and tour operators across Texas. The Company operates a fleet of nearly 200 vehicles including school buses, motorcoaches, mini-buses, and vans and is a three-time recipient of the National Safety Council’s Employer Traffic Safety Award. “ We were extremely impressed by what CEO John Walker, and the Walker family have achieved to date. Their safety-centric culture and excellent service levels have created a deep base of loyal customers with which we’re excited to grow,” said Steve Reynolds, Partner at Trivest.

The Walker family brings over 60 years of experience in the passenger transportation industry, having previously founded Advantage Rent a Car, at one time the largest independent rental car company in the United States. John Walker will continue to lead Star Shuttle as CEO with Abbey Walker as CFO and Austin Walker as President. “ Trivest stood out to us for their commitment to maintaining our culture and their extensive resources to help us reach our next stage of growth,” said Mr. Walker. “ We appreciated their transparent approach to partnership and look forward to their support in continuing to deliver high quality and safe transportation solutions to our customers.”

“ This acquisition is a continuation of Trivest’s history of partnering with founder and family-owned businesses,” Steve Reynolds went on to say. “ John and his team have done a great job navigating a rapidly changing industry and we see a significant opportunity to build upon the Company’s foundation. Trivest looks forward to providing capital and operational resources to assist management in accelerating growth while preserving the Walkers’ legacy.”

About Star Shuttle:

Star Shuttle, headquartered in San Antonio, TX, is a leading motorcoach and bus operator serving K-12 schools, universities, corporate partners, government entities, and tour operators across Texas. Through its fleet of nearly 200 vehicles leveraging the latest in safety technology, Star Shuttle offers student transportation, on-demand charters, shuttle services, and intercity scheduled routes. With an over 30-year operating history of providing safe, clean, and reliable transportation, “We Go The Distance For You”!® For additional information, please visit www.starshuttle.com.

About Trivest Partners:

Trivest Partners LP, headquartered in Miami, with a presence in Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto, is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the United States and Canada in both control and non-control transactions. To learn more, please visit www.trivest.com.