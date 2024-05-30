Cambridge GaN Devices Signs MoU with ITRI Covering GaN-based Power Supply Development

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company, dedicating to develop energy-efficient GaN-based power devices that make greener electronics possible, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) of Taiwan to solidify a partnership in developing high performance GaN solutions for USB-PD adaptors. The MoU also covers the sharing of domestic and international market information, joint visits to potential customers and promotion.

ANDREA BRICCONI | CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER, CGD “We are excited to partner with ITRI, an organization with a power solution research team that is very experienced in developing power solutions and holds many patents. We will be demonstrating some of their board designs at our booth at the upcoming PCIM show in Nuremberg in June. These products utilize CGD's unique IC chip architecture and ITRI's patented designs to achieve product size reduction, high efficiency and power density, and cost competitiveness.”

WEN-TIEN TSAI | LEADER OF COMMERCIAL POWER DESIGN TEAM, GEL/ITRI “CGD’s IC-enhanced GaN – ICeGaN – is a novel platform that improves ease-of-use, facilitates smart temperature control and enhances gate reliability. We are excited to include these benefits in our new power designs.”

According to leading WBG analysts, Yole Group, the GaN market is expected to exceed $1B, with key growth in the applications of comms power supplies, and automotive DC/DC converters and on-board chargers. However, the first commercialized product in the market to adopt GaN devices has been USB-PD adaptors, and it is this market that the first designs from the partnership will address. Specifically, the agreement covers the development of power solutions in the 140-240 W range with power densities exceeding 30 W/in3 for e-mobility, power tools, notebook and cell phone applications.

About Cambridge GaN Devices

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) designs, develops and commercialises GaN transistors and ICs enabling a radical step change in energy efficiency and compactness. Our mission is to bring innovation into everyday life by delivering effortless energy-efficient GaN solutions. CGD’s ICeGaN™ technology is proven suitable for high volume production and the company is rapidly scaling up with manufacturing and customer partnerships in place. A fabless enterprise, CGD was spun out from Cambridge University, and its founders, CEO Dr Giorgia Longobardi and CTO Professor Florin Udrea, still retain strong links with the world-renowned High Voltage Microelectronics and Sensors group (HVMS) at the University. CGD’s ICeGaN HEMT technology is protected by a strong and constantly-growing IP portfolio which is a result of the company's commitment to innovation. The technical and commercial expertise of the CGD team combined with an extensive track record in the power electronics market has been fundamental to the market acceptance of its proprietary technology.

About Green Energy & Environment Research Laboratories (GEL), Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

ITRI is a world-leading applied technology research institute with more than 6,000 outstanding employees. Its mission is to drive industrial development, create economic value, and enhance social well-being through technology R&D. Founded in 1973, it pioneered in IC development and started to nurture new tech ventures and deliver its R&D results to industries. Its forefront technology research strategy aims to enhance intelligentization enabling technologies and focus on four application domains: Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.

GEL is one of ITRI's largest core laboratories dedicated to enhancing sustainable environmental technologies in the fields of energy efficiency, power systems, low-carbon environment, and environmental and energy policy. In terms of energy efficiency, it has established distinguished capabilities related to solid-state lighting, high-efficiency air conditioning, smart/green buildings, energy management and control systems, smart grids, etc. to cultivate green technologies and talents in the energy and environment fields with high growth potential.