ZEDEDA Joins the Linux Foundation’s Margo Project to Deliver Seamless Edge Interoperability

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZEDEDA, the leader in edge management and orchestration, today announced that it has joined the Linux Foundation's Margo project as a steering committee member. Margo is a new open-source project focused on creating open standards for interoperability at the edge for industrial automation environments.

ZEDEDA joins founding members ABB, Capgemini, Microsoft, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric and Siemens in the Margo project. Darren Kimura, ZEDEDA’s president and COO, will be the company’s representative on the steering committee, which also includes a representative from Intel. ZEDEDA co-founder and CTO Erik Nordmark will be part of the technical working group, while senior director of marketing communications and partner marketing Sarah Beaudoin will be part of the marketing working group.

“Working alongside industry leaders, we are committed to building an open standard that enables our customers to achieve their digital transformation goals quicker than ever before,” said Said Ouissal, ZEDEDA’s CEO and founder. “From the beginning, ZEDEDA was built with interoperability in mind, leveraging the open-source EVE from LF Edge. This type of open collaboration represents a major milestone in realizing the full potential of technologies like AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics at the edge. I'm incredibly excited about the value Margo will create across industrial automation ecosystems.”

“The heterogeneous nature of industrial automation environments can be a barrier to customers seeking to implement and realize value from edge computing projects, particularly at scale,” said Darren Kimura, ZEDEDA’s president and COO. “Margo seeks to develop interoperability standards for these environments across hardware, applications, and orchestration platforms, and I am delighted to join the steering committee to help drive these efforts.”

The Margo project represents a significant industry collaboration to define mechanisms for interoperable orchestration of edge applications, workloads and devices. It will deliver the promise of interoperability through an open standard, reference implementation, and comprehensive compliance testing toolkit. More details on the project can be found at margo.org.

