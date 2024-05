Energy Vault and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) presentan asociación exclusiva mundial para integrar el almacenamiento energético en el diseño de los edificios

EVu is a superstructure tower design, which improves unit economics and enables GESS integration into tall buildings through the use of a hollowed structure with heights over 300 meters, and up to 1,000 meters tall. These structures will have the capacity to reach multi-GWh of gravity-based energy storage to power not only the building itself but also adjacent buildings’ energy needs. This innovative design which integrates leading GESS technology within superstructure building design and engineering will, for the first time in building construction and operation history, enable a carbon payback within accelerated timeframes of 3-4 years. (Photo: Business Wire)