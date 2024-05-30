Palantir Selected by Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) to Participate in Scaling Data Analytics and AI Capabilities Across the Department of Defense in Support of CJADC2 Strategy

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced that the Department of Defense Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) awarded its subsidiary, Palantir USG, Inc., a production contract to make licenses of their AI-enabled operating system available across the Department of Defense. Starting with an initial order of $153 million to support certain Combatant Commands and the Joint Staff, additional awards can be made up to $480 million over a 5-year period.

Additionally, CDAO has awarded Palantir a prototype Other Transaction (OT) for $33 million to rapidly and securely onboard third-party vendor and government capabilities into the government-owned, Palantir-operated data environment to meet priority Combatant Command digital needs.

“These awards represent a vital step in warfighter adoption of AI, moving cutting-edge technology from experiment to enterprise production,” said Shannon Clark, Head of Defense Growth, Palantir. “We are proud to support the CDAO, enabling commanders to make better, faster decisions across all domains at unprecedented scale.”

Palantir’s commercial solutions will be part of the larger CJADC2 ecosystem integrating with other vendors and programs to support battlespace awareness, global integration, contested logistics, joint fires, and targeting workflows. Users will benefit from the current data integrations created as a result of Palantir’s work on fielding AI/ML tools for the warfighter over the last several years.

“In this era of geopolitical competition, the CDAO has become an essential leader in bringing operational CJADC2 capabilities to life through the agile, effective, and responsible deployment of AI/ML,” said Akash Jain, President of Palantir USG. “Palantir is honored to continue supporting the CDAO’s mission to develop, field, and scale AI-enabled solutions that advance U.S. defense, and we look forward to working alongside America’s warfighters to ensure these efforts are effective where they matter most – in the field and in the hands of decision-makers at all echelons.”

Additionally, government operators and third-party vendors will be able to build data integrations, pipelines, and applications within the platform or on other platforms through open APIs and Ontology Software Development Kits (OSDKs). Palantir’s open infrastructure provides organic use for flexible and rapid response at speed while maintaining the secure collaboration needed to ensure access controls and data protection.

This work follows Palantir’s long-standing partnership with CDAO to support the Global Information Dominance Experiment (GIDE) events, and the development of proven, real-world applications for advanced technologies.

