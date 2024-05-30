CP Group Inks Lease With Leading Restaurateur for 15,000-SF Elevated Dining Concept at 5POP in Houston, TX

Gone are the clunky stairways and stone-clad arches. 5POP's new lobby and main entrance features glass curtain walls carrying an abundance of natural light, a single floating staircase, and sophisticated artwork. (Photo: Business Wire)

Gone are the clunky stairways and stone-clad arches. 5POP's new lobby and main entrance features glass curtain walls carrying an abundance of natural light, a single floating staircase, and sophisticated artwork. (Photo: Business Wire)

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CP Group, a prominent owner-operator of office properties throughout the Sunbelt, today announced it has signed an agreement with restaurateur Mack McDonald to debut his new Mack Allen’s concept in a 15,858-square-foot restaurant space at 5POP — CP Group’s 28-story, 566,773-square-foot Class A office building located adjacent to River Oaks, Houston’s most affluent and influential neighborhood. The restaurant is expected to open in 2025.

Mr. McDonald is the owner of the celebrated The Rouxpour restaurants and is one of metro Houston’s leading restaurant owners. The restaurant will sit adjacent to a lavishly landscaped private park and will boast a bakery/to-go section in addition to 4,000 square feet of private dining space to accommodate meetings and events. This will be Mack Allen’s second planned location, with the first currently under construction in The Woodlands, also set to open in 2025.

“We are very excited to introduce Mack Allen’s to the River Oaks, Uptown neighborhoods. We will feature a large variety of unique char-grilled oyster recipes, a wide selection of fresh Gulf seafood, premium steaks, a lively bar highlighted by a city-leader selection of whiskeys, and private dining capable of hosting parties as large as 75 people. I am confident that Mack Allen’s will be well received by its neighbors,” McDonald said.

Mack McDonald was exclusively represented by restaurant real estate broker David Littwitz with Littwitz Investments, Inc. CP Group was represented by Crystal Allen with Transwestern Real Estate Services.

After acquiring the building in 2021, CP Group and Rialto Capital launched a $12 million capital improvements program at the property to reimagine the 1982 skyscraper into a unique office destination for Houston’s corporate employers.

Recently completed, the extensive renovations included premier upgrades to the lobbies and common areas; a new arrival experience and parking garage wayfinding; the addition of an on-site grab-n-go coffee bar by Blackwater Roasting called 5CUP Café; a concierge desk for the building’s on-site Tenant Services Coordinator; and the construction of a full floor of seven flexible spec suites as part of CP Group’s worCPlaces program — four of which have been leased in the past six months alone.

The completion of these upgrades and the addition of Mack Allen’s restaurant follow strong office leasing momentum. Since acquiring the building, CP Group has leased up eight full floors and executed nearly 300,000 square feet of leasing agreements. Standout deals include its 60,000-square-foot lease to national CPA and advisory firm Weaver in 2021 and a 61,000-square-foot, three-floor lease with Houston litigation firm Thompson Coe in 2023.

Most recently, global financial firm UBS, which has occupied space at 5POP since 1995, extended its 55,000-square-foot lease for an additional 10 years. Eric Anderson and Evelyn Ward of Transwestern Real Estate Services served as the exclusive leasing agents for 5POP.

Located inside the West Loop I-610, adjacent to River Oaks, and just across from Uptown Houston, other premier amenities at 5POP office tower include a multi-use conferencing facility, a high-performance fitness center, on-site security, and unmatched access to Uptown’s dining and lifestyle amenities as well as neighboring River Oaks and Tanglewood.

About CP Group

Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, CP Group has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, CP Group has acquired and managed over 170 properties, totaling over 62 million square feet, valued at nearly $8 billion. The firm is currently among the 25 largest office landlords in the United States. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the firm has a corporate office in Atlanta and regional offices in Charlotte, Denver, Miami, Jacksonville, Dallas, and Washington DC. To learn more about the company, visit CPGcre.com.

About Rialto Capital

Rialto Capital is a fully integrated real estate investment management, asset management, and operating company. Rialto Capital was formed in 2007 and since its founding, has participated in the investment of billions of dollars of equity in real estate assets. The company invests and manages assets throughout the capital structure in real estate properties, loans, and securities. For more information, please visit www.rialtocapital.com.

About Transwestern Real Estate Services

Part of the Transwestern companies, Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) strives to add value for investors, owners and occupiers across all commercial property types. Fueled by a holistic perspective of the real estate life cycle, agility and creativity are hallmarks of our approach, while vast national resources and sound market intelligence underpin customized recommendations and property solutions.

Four dynamic, integrated companies make up the Transwestern enterprise, giving us the perspective to think broadly, deeply and creatively about commercial real estate. Clients and investors rely on us for expertise that spans institutional and opportunistic investment, development, hospitality, and brokerage and asset services. Our award-winning, collaborative culture empowers team members with resources and independence to work across boundaries in pursuit of innovative solutions, reinforcing a reputation for service excellence that translates to measurable results. Through offices nationwide and alliance partners around the globe, we positively impact the built environment and our communities while fostering a work climate that champions career vitality for all. Learn more at transwestern.com and @Transwestern.