Eaton Deepens Partnership with Palantir to Enhance AI Use in Operations

DUBLIN & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent power management company Eaton and Palantir Technologies Inc., a leading builder of AI systems for the modern enterprise, announced today the expansion of their partnership to bring Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) to Eaton’s operations.

The enhanced collaboration will offer a unique data management solution to accelerate and modernize Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) deployments with AI-powered data mapping, cleansing, and migration automation. Palantir will support Eaton’s AI innovation process by providing a systematic way to turn ideas into reality. A set of AIP Now Marketplace applications will speed up value creation across Eaton’s global operations.

“While many talk about the promise of generative AI, Eaton and Palantir are building something real in the heart of our operations,” said Ross Schalmo, Eaton’s chief data officer. “We view these AI-enabled applications as strategic differentiators that will greatly accelerate productivity and, more importantly, improve our ability to deliver value for our customers.”

Previously, Eaton and Palantir worked together to develop and deliver an AI-assisted workflow for Eaton’s supply chain team. The solution proactively identified and resolved material shortages, preventing downtime and unblocking the assembly of finished goods.

Palantir enables and optimizes decision-making across some of the world’s most complex organizations by bringing together siloed and disconnected data sources, logic assets, and systems of action into a single common operating picture. Introduced in 2023, AIP brings the power of large-language models (LLM), and other cutting-edge AI, to enterprise networks, private data, and core operations - with maximum security and trust.

“The scope and reach of Eaton, with operations in some 160 countries, along with its position as a leader in the energy transition, make it an ideal partner for Palantir,” said Danny Lutkus, commercial lead for industrials at Palantir. “Through the use of our software, we’re excited to increase the adoption of AI in Eaton’s operations and accelerate Eaton’s impact in powering the clean energy and AI revolution.”

ABOUT PALANTIR

Palantir builds category-leading software that empowers organizations to create and govern artificial intelligence across public and private networks. Since 2003, we have helped some of the world's most important organizations solve their most difficult problems. Foundational Software of Tomorrow. Delivered Today.

ABOUT EATON

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $23.2 billion in 2023 and serve customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ reliability; and our customer’s ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.