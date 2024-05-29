Medable and Masimo Partner to Bring Best-in-Class Wearable Devices to Clinical Research, Capturing Rich Subjective and Objective Data

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medable Inc., the leading technology provider for modern clinical trials, is partnering with industry leader Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) to bring best-in-class medical-grade wearable devices to clinical research. Masimo’s award-winning pulse oximeter technology has been widely trusted by clinicians for over 25 years to monitor more than 200 million patients each year and is now enabling more patients to participate in clinical trials without the burdens of ongoing trips to the trial site for routine testing.

Medable has integrated Masimo’s MightySat® Rx pulse oximeter into its evidence-generation platform for eight big-pharma-sponsored clinical trials spanning 25 countries including over 3,000 patients across two oncology indications: lung and breast cancer. The device integration eliminates significant travel burdens from often very sick patients while empowering them to participate in potentially lifesaving clinical trials. With this partnership, Medable also enables both subjective data capture – via humans through Medable’s eCOA+ solution – and objective data capture via Masimo’s connected sensors for multifaceted, deeper data analysis in trials.

“Medable has always been a leader in digital and decentralized clinical trials, so we are excited to work with a forward-thinking organization with the ambition and ability to transform research,” said Dr. Daniel Cantillon, Chief Medical Officer at Masimo. “Clinical trials require top-in-class accuracy and data quality both on-site and off-site from clinical offices. Medable is solving this problem through its advocacy and by empowering more patients to participate in research. And, Medable’s flexible platform enables scalability and data aggregation for a holistic approach.”

Medable selected Masimo for its unparalleled reputation and unique Signal Extraction Technology® that delivers accurate readings even in challenging conditions, such as patient motion or low perfusion.

“Masimo’s SET® pulse oximetry is sensitive enough to capture key vitals on the very ill like cancer patients, plus it works on all skin tones, all ages, and is easy to use,” said Musaddiq Khan, Medable’s Vice President of Digital Outcomes and TA Strategy. “The Masimo team is terrific, and we look forward to long-term, collaboration so we can leverage more of their novel wearables to improve data quality and enable patients to participate in trials with less burden.”

Currently, 20% of trials leveraging Medable’s evidence generation platform include a wearable device, and 35% of those are in oncology.

Medable, which ranked in the top 8% of software companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000, has deployed its software-as-a-service platform in more than 300 decentralized and hybrid clinical trials in 60 countries, serving more than one million patients and research participants globally. Customers have achieved impressive results – including 200 percent faster enrollment and 50 percent cost reductions. A Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development study shows that, on average, decentralized trials can achieve net financial benefits from five to 13 times for Phase II and Phase III trials, equating to roughly $10 million ROI and $39 million ROI for an investment on average of $500K in Phase II and $1.5M in Phase III trials, respectively.

