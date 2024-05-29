The CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024™ Announces Gran Centenario as First-Ever Official Tequila Partner

NEW YORK & LUQUE, Paraguay--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CONMEBOL announces Gran Centenario® Tequila, the #1 selling tequila in Mexico1, as the first-ever official tequila partner for CONMEBOL Copa América, the oldest national team fútbol tournament in the world.

Gran Centenario, founded by the first Tequila Master Distiller in history, already is the Official Tequila of the Mexican National Team and Leagues Cup, and the new CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024 ™ partnership confirms Gran Centenario’s commitment to providing one-of-a-kind experiences for fútbol fans. Whether it’s limited-edition bottles that honor the beloved sport or continuing to collaborate with Mexican fútbol icons, Gran Centenario unites fans worldwide by giving them more ways to celebrate their shared love for fútbol, a cultural tradition that embodies the same passion and craftsmanship that defines Gran Centenario’s tequila.

As the first-ever official tequila sponsor of CONMEBOL Copa América™, Gran Centenario will bring the spirit of the game to fans in engaging on-site activations, where fans can meet with best-in-class retired players as part of the brand’s “Legends” ambassadorship program. Throughout the tournament, fans can also expect all-new in-stadium displays and big fan giveaways.

“Both fútbol and tequila are Mexican traditions, united in passion passed down from generation to generation,” said Lander Otegui, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Proximo Spirits. “This is one of the many reasons Gran Centenario Tequila is proud to come together with CONMEBOL Copa America™, the oldest national team fútbol tournament. We’re ready to bring our passion for tequila and Mexico to every match for all fans to enjoy.”

“We’re proud to join forces with Gran Centenario as our first-ever tequila partner. As an authentic Mexican brand that understands our fans' passion for fútbol, Gran Centenario really embodies the spirit of celebration and camaraderie,” said Juan Emilio Roa, Marketing & Commercial Director of CONMEBOL. “We look forward to delighting our fans together with unforgettable experiences throughout CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024™.”

The 48th edition of the CONMEBOL Copa América™ tournament will take place from June 20 to July 14 across 14 cities, from Atlanta, Georgia to Santa Clara, California, marking the second time in history that the United States will host the games. The tournament will host 16 teams from across South, Central, and North Americas, and the Caribbean. Tickets are available to the general public through the official Copa América website copaamerica.com.

Fans can enjoy the brand’s signature cocktail, the Gran Centarito:

GRAN CENTARITO

2 oz. Gran Centenario® Reposado Tequila

3/4 oz. grapefruit juice, freshly squeezed

3/4 oz. orange juice, freshly squeezed

1/2 oz. lime juice, freshly squeezed

1 pinch salt

3 oz. grapefruit soda, chilled, to top

Garnish: Tajín seasoning for rim and lime wedge

Preparation:

Rim glass with Tajín and fill with ice. Add tequila, grapefruit juice, orange juice, lime juice, and salt. Top with grapefruit soda and garnish with lime wedge as desired.

For more information about Gran Centenario Tequila, please visit www.grancentenario.com or follow us on Instagram and Facebook at @grancentenariotequila.

ABOUT GRAN CENTENARIO

Gran Centenario Tequila has been carrying Mexican traditions and heritage for centuries. Founded in 1857 by Lazaro Gallardo, the first Tequila Master Distiller in history, Gran Centenario is a family-owned tequila crafted in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico at Ex Hacienda Los Camichines. The exceptional quality and taste of Gran Centenario Tequilas make them perfectly neat, on the rocks or in any classic or modern tequila cocktail for all the moments in life that call for celebration. The #1 tequila in its home country of Mexico, Gran Centenario has received awards at prestigious industry competitions including Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and Platinum at the L.A. Spirits Awards. The brand was also named 2019, 2021 and 2022 “Hot Prospect” by Impact, the leading source for exclusive data on the alcoholic beverage industry in the United States.

Gran Centenario® Tequila. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). Trademarks owned by Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. ©2024 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please enjoy responsibly.

ABOUT CONMEBOL

The Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol, better known as CONMEBOL (which comes from the acronym used in cable releases: Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol), is the confederation of national fútbol associations (federations) of South America. Founded on July 9, 1916 in Buenos Aires, it is the first Confederation in the world, established almost 40 years before the next ones to be formed. CONMEBOL originated from a tournament between countries of the South American continent. The first Copa América was held in 1916 in Buenos Aires in celebration of the hundred years of Argentina’s independence. This was the beginning of the institution, originally composed of the associations of Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay. Later on, the other South American associations joined CONMEBOL: Paraguay (1921), Peru (1925), Bolivia (1926), Ecuador (1927), Colombia (1936) and Venezuela (1953). It is the only soccer confederation in which all its associations are also members of FIFA and the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Its ten member National Associations are the pride of CONMEBOL.

ABOUT CONMEBOL COPA AMÉRICA 2024™

The CONMEBOL Copa América™ 2024 will be played in the United States, including ten CONMEBOL teams and six guest teams from Concacaf. This traditional tournament is organized by both confederations. In its 48th edition, one of the continent’s most significant competitions is set to make history once again by welcoming sixteen teams. This tournament will be the second time in its storied history that it will host such a large number of teams, with the previous time being the 2016 edition of the tournament, which was also held in the United States. On the field will be the current world champion, Argentina, and the biggest football stars in the world to compete in 32 matches in this edition between June and July 2024.

[1] based on volume, Total Mexico Tequila Nielsen+ISCAM ending on 12/31/2023