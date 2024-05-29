Wellfit Technologies Announces Partnership With Patterson Dental and Launch of CarePay+™ Solution

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wellfit® Technologies, Inc., (Wellfit), a healthcare technology platform that provides streamlined dental financing, discount plans and payment processing, announces its partnership with Patterson Dental, and the launch of the CarePay+ solution, powered by Wellfit.

CarePay+ is a comprehensive platform designed to optimize patient care and payment management within dental practices. This innovative offering combines Wellfit’s expertise in healthcare SaaS management with Patterson Dental’s Eaglesoft® practice management software. CarePay+ is now available to all new and existing Eaglesoft customers.

“We are excited to collaborate with Patterson Dental to launch the CarePay+ solution,” said Fulton Collins, CEO of Wellfit Technologies. “Patients today expect a more convenient, efficient, and transparent financing experience. CarePay+ addresses these needs by integrating the ease of use of the Eaglesoft solution with the various payment options provided with CarePay+.”

Patterson Dental's Brad Joseph, VP of Software Product Management, also expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration. “Our mission has always been to support dental professionals in delivering high-quality care. The integration of CarePay+ with Eaglesoft aligns perfectly with this goal. We're confident this innovative financing solution will change the way dental practices operate and engage with patients.”

The CarePay+ solution is a game-changer for dental practices seeking to improve patient engagement, streamline operations, and enhance the overall patient experience.

Current Eaglesoft customers can learn more about Patterson CarePay+ at www.pattersondental.com/carepayplus or by calling 866.590.3384.

About Wellfit Technologies, Inc.

Wellfit is a healthcare technology platform that makes patient financing, dental plans and payment processes simple, transparent and cost-effective for providers and patients. Wellfit is a comprehensive solution that helps providers increase treatment acceptance, lowers transaction and administrative costs, and provides transparency to help improve patient trust and retention. For more information, visit wellfit.com

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain are equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivaled expertise and unmatched customer service and support. Learn more: www.pattersoncompanies.com.

Eaglesoft is a registered trademark of Patterson Dental.