AECOM awarded contract from the U.S. Army Environmental Command for environmental remediation services

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that it has been awarded a five-year, multiple-award contract from the U.S. Army Environmental Command to provide environmental remediation services, including investigation and remediation services for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), at various locations throughout the contiguous United States, Puerto Rico, Hawaii and Alaska.

“We are proud to continue leveraging our leading environmental expertise in partnership with the U.S. Army on their environmental remediation challenges across the U.S.,” said Frank Sweet, chief executive of AECOM’s global Environment business. “Importantly, we now hold a series of key environmental remediation contracts across our U.S. government clients, including for the U.S. Army, Navy, FEMA and NASA, which positions us well to support our clients on the regulatory demands for emerging constituents like PFAS.”

AECOM’s scope encompasses the investigation and remediation hazardous and toxic waste throughout the United States, including persistent compounds such as PFAS. With more than two decades of PFAS experience at more than 600 sites globally, AECOM is uniquely suited to support the U.S. Department of Defense PFAS responses.

“The remediation of PFAS is not just an environmental challenge — but one related to protection of water as a resource,” said Beverley Stinson, chief executive of AECOM’s global Water business. “As the number one Water design practice as ranked by Engineering News-Record, we look forward to supporting the U.S. Army through this contract and continuing our work with federal agencies to protect human health, the environment and our water supply.”

