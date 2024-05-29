ETT I iByond™️ and Oicintra Group Unveil Groundbreaking $3.9 Billion Joint Venture to Transform the Energy Sector

PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Economic Transformation Technologies (ETT) and Oicintra Inc. have executed a strategic joint venture, $3.9B over the next five years, designed to revolutionize the energy related sectors targeted by the innovative products and services of Oicintra and ETT. This collaboration aims to drive significant value creation by accelerating innovative Ai integration, enhancing operational efficiency, and expanding market reach for renewable energy solutions.

The joint venture will combine ETT’s cutting-edge iByond™️ platform with Oicintra’s advanced energy applications across Electric Vehicles (EV) Charging, Solar facade commercialization, Power Grid Utility Data analytics, and Green Energy Solutions (GES). By integrating these extensive applications into the iByond™️ platform, the collaboration will deliver transformative benefits including increased revenue through market growth, substantial cost savings, and accelerated customer acquisition. These advancements will ultimately lead to the widespread adoption and leveraging of the innovative energy technologies to create a sustainable migration roadmap that will reduce any excessive demand on traditional Grids. Upon the implementation of the jointly integrated solution, the resultant alternative energy solution will reduce the cost of Utilities for general consumers and enterprise clients of the joint venture partners.

A key aspect of this venture is the generation and monetization of valuable data insights. The data collected will provide quantifiable enterprise and consumer utility use case documentation to help reduce degradation of any country's national energy infrastructure. The combined solution will harness secure, federated data capabilities, to provide businesses, government entities, and the public, with critical information to optimize energy usage and drive sustainable practices. The data generated will be instrumental in shaping future energy policies and strategies, contributing to a more efficient and resilient energy ecosystem.

Both companies will actively promote the combined solution to their existing clients and new markets. ETT will leverage its established client base and corporate partnerships, while Oicintra will utilize its expertise and network within the energy sector to drive market expansion. ETT will provide technical expertise and robust cybersecurity measures, ensuring a secure operational environment. Oicintra will focus on developing and integrating new products based on market demands and client feedback, while also managing customer relationships and providing comprehensive support for application users.

“This joint venture marks a significant milestone in our mission to drive technological innovation in the energy sector. By combining our advanced iByond™️ platform with Oicintra's expertise and innovative applications, we are poised to deliver unparalleled energy solutions that will redefine industry standards and drive sustainable growth,” said Christopher Condon, Chairman and CEO of ETT | iByond.

“Partnering with ETT | iByond enhances our offerings and accelerates adoption of our unique, innovative energy solutions,” added Mr. McAllister, Chairman/CEO of Oicintra Group.

“This initial Joint Venture between Oicintra is just the beginning of our journey with the iByond™️ platform to accelerate its Intelligent Interoperability and advanced Artificial Intelligence as Protocols into many other Industries Worldwide," added Dr. Nana Ekow Andam, Oicintra's Co-Chairman and innovations architect.

About ETT I iByond™️:

Economic Transformation Technologies, or ETT, is a company specializing in digital transformation within the current era of advanced technologies. The company boasts a team of top technologists, including Systems Architects, Software Developers, and Data Science experts, who have dedicated nearly a decade to developing an Intelligent Interoperable Ecosystem Platform. This platform serves as the "System of Systems" backbone for various sectors such as Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Hospitality, Supply Chain/Manufacturing, Smart Cities, Automotive, and Renewable Energy.

ETT's platform offers a comprehensive solution that enhances business efficiency and productivity. The company's services streamline processes and bolster the bottom line of businesses by leveraging technology. ETT's focus on digital transformation, coupled with its cutting-edge platform and skilled team, positions it as an invaluable partner for companies aiming to optimize their operations in the digital era. For more information, visit www.ettworld.com.

About Oicintra Group:

Oicintra Inc., is a modern day energy resource provider with innovative technologies in alternative energy generation. Oicintra offers its clients and partners products and services that allows for the flexible implementation of faster, reliable, and efficient alternative energy generation resources to help reduce their cost of Utilities while providing them with consistent supply of power for their utility needs. Oicintra Inc. also mines its own product raw materials for the company's alternative energy products manufacturing. The company has a lithium mine in Namibia and a Chrome Mine in South Africa that is the feedstock provider to the company's products manufacturing factory.