Cleanaway To Power Sustainability Commitment with AMCS

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMCS, a global leader of sustainability software for foundational industries, is pleased to announce that Cleanaway has chosen AMCS for its enterprise fulfillment and transportation solution. This strategic partnership will help propel Cleanaway's multi-phased 'CustomerConnect' project forward, leveraging data and AI to power more efficient operations and enhance the customer experience.

Cleanaway is Australia’s leading waste management and resource recovery provider. Commanding over 300 sites across the nation, all waste streams, and generating over AUD $3.5 billion in annual revenue, Cleanaway has chosen AMCS to modernize its fulfillment operations and enable the company to further advance its purpose of making a sustainable future possible together. The solution will serve as Cleanaway’s central fulfillment hub, encompassing their commercial fleet of trucks and replacing a complex array of 15 separate legacy systems previously utilized by Cleanaway.

"We were seeking a robust, scalable solution that aligned with our requirements and AMCS stood out," said Matt French, Program Director, Cleanaway. "The AMCS Platform and supporting products will provide a future-proof solution that will evolve with our expanding requirements, enhancing the customer experience and employee satisfaction, while helping drive operational efficiencies across all of our business units.”

Cleanaway’s fulfillment hub will be comprised of the following suite of products from AMCS Group: AMCS Platform, Smart Dispatch, Route Planner, Fleet Planner, Guided Navigation, Site Safety Module, and Fleet Maintenance. The unified, modern solution will be enriched with multiple supporting APIs, offering an intuitive user experience, real-time data with superior visualization capabilities and intelligence, as well as enterprise-grade scalability.

"We’re delighted to support Cleanaway with a modern, cloud-based fulfillment platform,” said Jimmy Martin, co-founder and CEO, AMCS Group. “Cleanaway mirrors our commitment to a more sustainable future and I’m impressed with Cleanaway’s vision and the highly capable employees and resources they have dedicated to this project. Together, with our global domain expertise in the waste and recycling industry, we’ll ensure that our purpose-built solution will support Cleanaway's digital transformation and help meet their ambitious business and sustainability goals."

The partnership endeavors to deliver substantial benefits for Cleanaway, including an improved customer experience, enhanced employee satisfaction through efficient information sharing and reporting, opportunities for revenue growth, and improved operational and resource efficiencies.

About Cleanaway

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd is Australia’s leading waste management and resource recovery company, with a national network of unique collection, processing, treatment, and landfill assets. Cleanaway operates from more than 300 locations and employs more than 7,700 people.

Our philosophy is that all waste is a resource and we aim to incorporate recovery, recycling, and reuse throughout our operations and those of our customers. Our mission is to make a sustainable future possible together. Learn more at www.cleanaway.com.au

About AMCS

At AMCS we are focused on Performance Sustainability – enabling resource-intensive industries to boost sustainability and profitability. Built on decades of experience, our purpose-built software solutions are designed by people who understand your business, providing practical solutions for the resources, waste, recycling, transportation, manufacturing, and utilities industries.

Headquartered in Ireland, and with offices in Europe, the USA, and Australia, AMCS is a global market leader with over 1,300 mission-driven team members. The combined expertise of our team allows AMCS to deliver innovative solutions and extensive insight, helping customers to drive growth and achieve lasting success. As a trusted global partner, we work with 5000+ customers in more than 80 countries delivering digital solutions that create meaningful and measurable impact by increasing customer satisfaction, enhancing sustainability, and boosting margins.

At AMCS, we're ready to innovate with you - deploying our experts, processes, and technology to drive your business forward and prepare you for success in a more sustainable, net zero carbon future. Learn more at www.amcsgroup.com