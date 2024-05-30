Revolutionizing Workplace Safety: DORN Unveils a Bold New Approach to Injury Prevention

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DORN Companies, a leading provider of workplace injury prevention, ergonomics, pain relief, technology, and live virtual solutions announces a refreshed brand identity that includes a newly redesigned website and an original portfolio of visual and brand assets reflecting the company’s evolution as a global leader in holistic workplace wellness and safety. The new brand and website showcase DORN’s commitment to injury prevention reimagined: offering clients highly adaptable, scalable injury prevention solutions with a growing emphasis on mental health, wellness, and technology-based programming.

For 25 years, DORN Companies has connected employers and their workforces with cutting-edge workplace safety solutions. With a holistic service model that addresses every facet of the worker’s experience, DORN has evolved from a provider of traditional services such as ergonomic assessments, on-site coaching, and pain-relief therapy into a leading innovator of safety programs for a changing world, developing solutions based in the NIOSH Total Worker Health™ approach that encompass every step of the injury prevention process for more than 120,000 workers over its history and over 20,000 people annually.

Today, DORN’s global offerings include the ability to support clients in more than 50 countries around the globe, based in an integrated service model that boasts programming across six central tenets: Ergonomic Risk, Infectious Disease Prevention, Environmental Risk, Mental Health and Wellness Support, Safety Technology, and Regulatory Compliance, all in support of driving to zero incidents and corporate sustainability. This reimagining of injury prevention comes at a time when employers need more safety support than ever; according to the National Safety Council, a worker in the United States is injured every seven seconds.

DORN’s proactive approach harnesses the latest developments in biomechanics, technology, wellness, and data analytics to ensure that workers are supported with end-to-end solutions that also deliver an impressive ROI of over 600% annually for client organizations, a figure that reflects more than $150 million in total cost savings. And with a target market value of up to $100 billion in workplace injuries, DORN aims to help companies and nearly a billion workers through the next decade of economic shifts, labor shortages, and an evolving, multigenerational workforce whose age composition will change rapidly in the coming years with a range of on-site and virtual solutions.

