Randstad Selects Accenture Song to Deliver Generative AI-Powered Creative and Content at Scale

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture Song, the tech-powered creative group of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has been appointed by Randstad NV, the world’s largest talent company, as its global creative and content agency of record.

In the rapidly changing world of work, Randstad’s vision is to be the world’s most equitable and specialized talent company. Realized through its ‘partner for talent’ strategy, Randstad is focused on ensuring that talent receives the focused support they require and clients get the specialized skills and expertise their businesses need. To achieve this Randstad recognizes the opportunity to build a more engaging brand, prioritizing relevancy among clients and talent, and investing in modern ways of working, enabled by generative AI to transform its marketing function.

Accenture Song will help accelerate Randstad’s marketing transformation in repositioning the brand and creating a content capability, driving scale and speed, and establishing consistency in local and global marketing communications, tailored to hiring needs and specializations. This new content capability will be a generative AI-powered creative content studio that will use Adobe Firefly and other generative experience tools for the creation of compelling content that is on-brand and highly effective.

“The world of work is changing – grappling with talent scarcity and the impact of new technologies, like AI, transforming how we will work across all industries,” said Miriam van der Heijden, chief marketing officer, Randstad. “Accenture Song’s offering will provide us with new, engaging ways to connect amazing talent with great employers and we’re confident that the team’s creativity and unparalleled generative AI expertise will help us to achieve greater relevancy among our target audiences.”

“Randstad is passionate about its mission to be the world’s most equitable and specialized talent company,” said Joy Bhattacharya, managing director, Accenture Song. “Integral to that transformation is elevating Randstad’s marketing into a world-class capability. By bringing human creativity and AI together in completely new ways, Randstad will be strongly positioned to deliver relevance for talented professionals looking for a clear path to their career future, wherever they are in the world.”

About Randstad

Randstad is a global talent leader with a vision to be the world’s most equitable and specialized talent company. As a partner for talent and through our four specializations - Operational, Professional, Digital and Enterprise - we provide clients with the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces they need to succeed in a talent scarce world. We help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills and find purpose and belonging in their workplace. Through the value we create, we are committed to a better and more sustainable future for all. For more information, see www.randstad.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 742,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Song accelerates growth and value for our clients through sustained customer relevance. Our capabilities span ideation to execution: growth, product and experience design; technology and experience platforms; creative, media and marketing strategy; and campaign, commerce transformation content and channel orchestration. With strong client relationships and deep industry expertise, we help our clients operate at the speed of life through the unlimited potential of imagination, technology and intelligence.

