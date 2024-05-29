Jazwares Signs Master Licensing Agreement With Paramount Global for Avatar: The Last Airbender

SUNRISE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jazwares, one of the world’s leading toy companies, and Paramount Global, a leading global media, streaming and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide, today announced that they have inked multi-contract deals to release a robust slate of top-of-the-line toys, costumes, and accessories based on some of the entertainment giant’s most iconic properties.

As part of the new agreement, Jazwares will hold global master rights to produce figures, toy vehicles, dolls, plush, and playsets for Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise. In a multi-contract collaboration, Jazwares will also possess North American rights for costumes and accessories for Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise and hit Paramount entertainment properties, including Dora, SpongeBob SquarePants, Star Trek and Yellowstone. The Paramount and Jazwares portfolio has an expected retail set in 2025.

“Joining forces with Paramount combines the world’s most beloved entertainment franchises with Jazwares’ unparalleled ability in authentically translating IP across toys and costumes like nobody else in the industry,” said Judd Karofsky, Executive Vice President, Jazwares. “This is an amazing collaboration for Jazwares – to expand our portfolio with some of pop culture’s most iconic stories and characters into products we know fans are going to love.”

“Jazwares has a proven track record of taking culture-defining brands – like Avatar: The Last Airbender and other Paramount franchises – and creating outstanding products for consumers to connect with,” said Lourdes Arocho, Senior Vice President, Consumer Products & Experiences, Paramount. “We are eager to get these product lines of toys and costumes into the hands of fans everywhere.”

About Jazwares

Jazwares, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading global toy manufacturer with a robust portfolio of owned and licensed brands. Founded in 1997, Jazwares celebrates imaginative play with a progressive focus on identifying new and relevant trends to transform into high-quality products for consumers of all ages. Jazwares engages consumers through innovative play experiences with popular brands such as Squishmallows™, Pokémon™, Hello Kitty™, Star Wars™, Disney™, BumBumz™, and Adopt Me™. In addition to toys, offerings include virtual games, costumes, and pet products. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Jazwares has offices worldwide and sells its products in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.jazwares.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by a diverse slate of consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products’ portfolio is based on content from platforms including Paramount+, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), cable networks (including MTV, Nickelodeon and Showtime), and Paramount Pictures. Additionally, the division operates Paramount Game Studios. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world’s most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com.

