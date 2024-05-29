LastPass Launches LastPass Compliance Center

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LastPass, a leader in password and identity management solutions, today announced the launch of the LastPass Compliance Center. Powered by Drata, the leading security and compliance automation platform, the LastPass Compliance Center will provide customers and partners seeking LastPass security assurance information with a continuously updated view of important system statuses and allow them to download the latest LastPass security certifications and compliance documentation.

“ The launch of the LastPass Compliance Center underscores our commitment to transparency around the measures we take to protect our customers and their data,” said Mario Platt, vice president of Information Security, LastPass. “ We have always worked to provide customers and partners with the information they need when they need it – and, with this publicly available hub, access to vital compliance information is more accessible than ever.”

Drata enables thousands of organizations to streamline over 25 compliance frameworks through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection. The Drata platform integration with LastPass Trust Center at LastPass.com will enable the LastPass Compliance Center to proactively display status indicators for key LastPass security systems, including app security, data security, network security, organization security and product security. It will be able to display reports, policies, certifications, and sub-processors and provide direct and seamless access to the latest security certifications and compliance documentation, including those requiring a nondisclosure agreement.

" We are thrilled to support LastPass in launching their Compliance Center," said Adam Markowitz, co-founder and CEO of Drata. “ Our mission is to build trust across the cloud, and our work with LastPass exemplifies how our platform can enhance transparency and efficiency for organizations. With the LastPass Compliance Center, customers will benefit from the latest available insights into security and compliance, simplifying their due diligence processes."

The LastPass Compliance Center will feature all its certifications and is now accessible through https://compliance.lastpass.com/ or via the LastPass Trust Center.

About LastPass

LastPass is a leader in password and identity management solutions that helps 100,000 businesses and millions of consumers secure their credentials at work and at home. Since 2008, LastPass has made logins easier, more secure, and accessible across virtually any device.