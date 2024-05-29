Element 1 Corp. and Ballard Power Systems Collaborate on Revolutionary Hydrogen Power Solutions

BEND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Element 1 Corp, a pioneer in on-demand hydrogen generation technology, and Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP), have joined forces to accelerate the adoption of sustainable hydrogen energy solutions. This groundbreaking collaboration aims to revolutionize the way we generate and utilize hydrogen for various applications.

Specifically, the joint effort successfully paired Ballard’s FCwave™ 200-kW fuel cell module with Element 1’s M/L18 hydrogen generator (235 kg hydrogen per day), producing high-purity hydrogen in the range of 0.7 to 2.2 barg. This is a major breakthrough, since the typical FCwave™ hydrogen supply pressure range is 3.5 to 6.5 barg. This low-pressure result was achieved with Ballard-developed software modifications to the operation of the FCwave™; no hardware modifications were implemented.

Element 1’s generators produce hydrogen that meets ISO 14687-2019 standards for PEM fuel cells. Using a feedstock comprising methanol mixed with water, the M/L18 hydrogen generator produces hydrogen on demand and at the point of use for a fraction of the cost of compressed or liquid hydrogen. Additionally, the infrastructure and transportation challenges associated with handling compressed and liquid hydrogen are eliminated with methanol/water mix that may be handled, shipped, and stored using the same infrastructure developed over decades for handling other liquid fuels.

Dave Edlund, co-founder and CEO of Element 1 Corp, said, “With a simple software upgrade, any deployed FCwave™ may be coupled to an M/L18 hydrogen generator to achieve immediate savings on operational costs. And if renewable methanol is used, the carbon intensity of the resulting electrical power will be very low.”

About Element 1 Corp

Element 1 Corp. (Bend, Oregon) is a leading developer of advanced hydrogen generation systems supporting the fuel cell industry. Element 1 has developed innovative products that are scalable, reliable, affordable, and provide flexibility allowing for easy integration into customer solutions. With expertise in small-scale reactor design and membrane-based hydrogen purifiers, Element 1 offers solutions for on-site hydrogen generation, grid-independent electrical power generation to support BEV charging and microgrid applications, and mobile (onboard) hydrogen generation (fuel cell electric vehicles). Novel technology is licensed by Element 1 to its partners, enabling the application of technologies across a wide range of products, markets, and applications. For further information please visit www.e1na.com.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems’ (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling the electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.