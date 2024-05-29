ValGenesis and Autocal Announce Strategic Alliance to Strengthen Quality and Compliance for Life Sciences in India

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ValGenesis Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS), and Autocal Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a pan-India company focusing on calibration, validation, and HVAC activities, have entered into a strategic partnership to address quality assurance and compliance challenges in the life sciences industry in India.

Established in 2002, Autocal offers customers localized and international laboratory support and services through its NABL accredited ISO/IEC 17025:2005 laboratories in Vasai, Pune, and Nashik. Autocal’s areas of expertise include calibration, validation, PLC validation, food testing, microbiological testing, and air and water testing.

ValGenesis is the industry innovator of digitized validation. The company’s platform, which includes its flagship VLMS offering, is used in over 100,000 GMP systems worldwide, helping life sciences companies advance their digital transformation strategy, enforce compliance, and enable standardization with 100% digital, risk-based validation software.

ValGenesis and Autocal have strengthened their capabilities to assist life sciences companies in India meet stringent regulatory requirements for quality and safety in drug development and manufacturing life cycles. Autocal’s spectrum of services will ensure that customers get the maximum impact from ValGenesis products, including ValGenesis VLMS, the industry standard digital validation platform for life sciences worldwide, and ValGenesis e-Logbook, a fully digital, web-based platform that eliminates the frustrations of paper-based logbooks.

“We are excited at the potential this partnership heralds in today’s life sciences market,” says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis’ SVP of Partners. “Autocal’s deep expertise coupled with the transformative power of cutting-edge ValGenesis products empowers customers with accelerated validation execution that gets their products to market more safely and efficiently. Furthermore, this partnership offers customers the ability to quickly use Autocal’s Validation as a Service concept based on robust solutions from ValGenesis.”

“Autocal is proud to announce its new partnership with ValGenesis in India, aimed at transforming quality assurance and digitalization within the pharmaceutical industry. This collaboration offers a robust solution for maintaining stringent regulatory compliance. As ValGenesis's partner in India, Autocal is dedicated to driving innovation and enhancing efficiency in pharmaceutical quality management across the region,” says Vinit Shirsat, Chairman Autocal Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

ABOUT AUTOCAL SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD.

Autocal is a leading player in calibration and validation services with expertise in all metrological domains. The company’s services include nationally and internationally traceable calibration, featuring all NABL accredited disciplines.

With a broad range of calibration standards in temperature, pressure, humidity, mass, electro-technical parameters and more, Autocal’s metrology laboratory can calibrate hundreds of makes and models of standards and instruments. The company offers turnkey validation services compliant with 21CFR part 11/Annex 11 regulations in the pharmaceutical industry. Autocal serves more than 3000 multinational and national companies through a widespread network of branches equipped with the latest range of cutting-edge equipment. For more information, visit https://www.autocal.net/index.php

ABOUT VALGENESIS INC.

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/