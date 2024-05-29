Evolv Technology Partners with T-Mobile Arena and MGM Grand Garden Arena

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leading security technology company pioneering AI-based screening to create safer experiences, today announced its partnership with T-Mobile Arena and MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The two arenas are the destination’s leaders, hosting some of the most popular sports and entertainment events annually.

Evolv was installed in both arenas in January, with five Evolv Express® systems located at each venue. Evolv Express uses advanced sensor technology and AI to tell the difference between certain potential threats and many commonly carried objects. Evolv Express helps enable a quick and unobtrusive ingress, allowing visitors to move through venue entrances at a brisk pace without having to always empty their pockets or be subject to bag checks.

T-Mobile Arena is home to the 2023 Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights. The decision was made to switch to Evolv Express at T-Mobile Arena after seeing its success at ticketed venues across the world, including other arenas hosting professional sports. Earlier this year, it was announced that TD Garden, home of the National Hockey League’s Boston Bruins, partnered with Evolv. In early March, Sports Business Journal declared Express the winner in the “Best In Sports Technology” and “Best In Fan Experience Technology” categories at its Tech awards.

“Las Vegas is the sports and entertainment capital of the world and the magic of the city is inside its venues, not standing in line waiting to gain entry,” said Jay Muelhoefer, chief commercial officer for Evolv Technology. “Evolv is excited to partner with T-Mobile Arena and MGM Grand Garden Arena to help make guest experiences in Las Vegas safer and even more memorable.”

In addition to sports and performing arts venues, Evolv’s technology helps secure leading theme parks, casinos, schools, hospitals and places of worship and has screened over one billions visitors to date.

