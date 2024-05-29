LVXP Selects AECOM to Design NBA-Ready Arena on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LVXP is thrilled to announce that it has selected AECOM, the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, to provide architectural and engineering services for its planned sports and entertainment arena on the Las Vegas Strip. Envisioned with cutting-edge technology and modern design, the NBA-ready venue will offer an unparalleled experience for NBA fans and visitors once complete. The arena will serve as the anchor for LVXP’s planned 27-acre experiential mixed-use development. This transformative project will also include an impressive luxury resort and casino designed by the renowned architect Paul Steelman.

Nick Tomasino, Chief Construction Officer of LVXP, is renowned for his successful developments in Las Vegas including The Sphere, Las Vegas Ballpark, Dolby Live, and The Park among many others. He expressed his excitement about LVXP’s partnership with AECOM stating, "AECOM has set a new standard for arena architecture and development with the state-of-the-art Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Their addition to our exceptional team is a perfect match. At LVXP, we share AECOM's dedication to guest experience, excellence, and innovation. We look forward to applying these principles together on our project in Las Vegas."

LVXP’s prime development site is strategically located across from the newly expanded Las Vegas Convention Center, adjacent to Fontainebleau Las Vegas, and near Resorts World Las Vegas. The multi-purpose entertainment and lifestyle venue is expected to serve as the home for a new NBA franchise, representing a significant development for Clark County and the community.

Matt Crane, Chief Executive of AECOM’s U.S. West region stated, “We are excited to work with LVXP as they seek to redefine what it means to be a landmark venue. By leveraging our team of multidisciplinary experts, our innovative integrated delivery model, and leading-edge technology, we are well equipped to deliver this world-class facility that reflects the ambitious vision of LVXP.”

AECOM’s Bill Hanway and Dan Meis, two of the world’s foremost experts in large-scale sports and entertainment design, will lead the project. The firm’s award-winning sports design studio has been immersed in arena design since 1965 and has completed more arena projects than any other firm in the world. The firm boasts a portfolio of more than 70 arenas in the U.S., including 20 professional sports and entertainment arenas.

James Frasure, CEO of LVXP, stated, "We are ecstatic to collaborate with the illustrious firms Steelman Partners and AECOM. Paul Steelman's visionary designs for the resort, coupled with AECOM’s unparalleled expertise in arena design, will create a magnificent and unrivaled destination on the Las Vegas Strip."

About LVXP

LVXP is an experiential-focused real estate development company. LVXP plans to transform the 27-acre site located on the Las Vegas Strip at 2601 South Las Vegas Boulevard into an experiential mixed-use development that will be anchored by a technologically advanced entertainment and sports arena. LVXP is led and advised by an experienced team of real estate development, finance, marketing, technology, sports and entertainment professionals who are committed to seeing this project through and creating value for the local community. For more information, please visit: www.LVXP.com or reach out to us on LinkedIn, X or Instagram.